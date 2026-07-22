José Antonio Ocampo on BizNews: The good, the bad, and the ugly in global tax negotiations
Global Investing

José Antonio Ocampo on BizNews: The good, the bad, and the ugly in global tax negotiations

UN tax talks could reshape how multinationals and the ultra-rich are taxed worldwide
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
José Antonio Ocampo
BizNews
www.biznews.com