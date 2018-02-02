Amid crippling drought, Cape Town has something to celebrate with new R3.8bn runway

JOHANNESBURG — A new airport runway project for Cape Town is set to boost the city’s capacity to cater for bigger aircraft, like the Airbus A380, and more cargo. The R3.8bn project has just received the green light and comes as some good news for a city grappling with a severe drought crisis. There’s no doubt that once taps completely run dry in Cape Town, the economy in South Africa’s second most important city will be hard hit. Any bit of help it can get will be much-needed. – Gareth van Zyl

From Cape Town International Airport

Cape Town International Airport has received final approval from the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) for the construction of the airport’s new realigned runway. This project marks a R3.8 billion investment into the economy of Cape Town and the Western Cape.

The DEA concluded the appeals process and has now ruled that the runway project may proceed.

Deidre Davids of Cape Town International Airport, is pleased that the airport’s plans have reached this important milestone. “The team has worked long and hard to get us to this point. We have gone out of our way to engage interested and affected parties and today we celebrate. We remain committed to being a responsible developer upholding all environmental and other requirements. Part of being a responsible developer is to be most mindful of the current water situation when we construct”, said Davids.

The airport will realign the primary runway and construct parallel and rapid exit taxiways. The realigned primary runway will be 3 500m in length and will be built to international specifications. The new runway and associated infrastructure will facilitate greater air access into Cape Town and the Western Cape and will enable growth of passenger and cargo traffic that is essential for tourism and economic activity.

The developments will improve access for larger aircraft with a wingspan of 65m or more, such as the Airbus A-380. Given the efforts around air access and the resultant passenger growth, the timing of the approval of this project is apt. If all processes, such as detailed design, are concluded timeously, construction of the runway will start in 2019.

“This project is about growth, not only for the airport and the network of Airports Company South Africa airports, but also for the region as a whole. Cape Town has every reason to celebrate” added Davids.

“We wish to take the opportunity to thank industry, especially the airlines, the City and Province and the communities of Cape Town for their ongoing support”, she concluded.

Airports Company South Africa will notify the Department of Environmental Affairs at least 14 days before construction of the runway realignment project commences.