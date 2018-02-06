Hope springs: German Development Bank signs up over R1bn investment in SA

JOHANNESBURG — Germany’s KfW Development Bank has given the thumbs up to South Africa as an investment destination by working with RMB to create a specialised debt fund vehicle for small-scale renewables while also signing on an R900m loan facility with the Land Bank. Both projects are promising and, hopefully, with political changes to come, it could signal the start of more global investors taking notice. – Gareth van Zyl

From KfW Development Bank*

A ground-breaking agreement that is expected to unlock billions in funding for renewable energy projects was signed by German government-owned KfW Development Bank and Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) in Pretoria today, 1 February 2018.

It has created South Africa’s first specialised debt fund vehicle for small-scale renewables. Known as The Facility for Investment in Renewable Small Transactions (FIRST), this independent, special purpose facility will make finance available for small scale renewable energy projects that have, up until now, found it challenging to access affordable funding from commercial investors. These include both traditional stand-alone utility style projects as well as corporate and industrial (“C&I”) projects.

KfW director, Jan Martin Witte, said that RMB had committed R1 billion in senior debt to the fund for first close. The fund is in the market to raise an additional R700 million in the coming year, with growing interest from other banks and lenders who seek to enter this fast-growing market.

The German Government, through KfW, is providing R350 million in first loss finance that will mitigate the risk that had up until now kept many of these lenders from venturing into the small-scale renewable energy space. It will also provide a further R80 million in grant funding for a Technical Assistance Facility.1 According to the Head of Cooperation at the German Embassy, Volker Oel, this joint venture forms an integral part of German-South African cooperation in the field of promoting a green economy. A greener South Africa needs a stable political environment, courageous investors, as well as public-private partnerships to mobilise local resources. With its innovative approach, the facility will further stimulate investment in the renewables space and can also serve as a model beyond South Africa.

Initially designed to provide senior and mezzanine debt finance exclusively to projects under the South African Department of Energy’s Small Project Independent Power Producer Program (SPIPP) which were unable to access funding from traditional commercial sources, FIRST’s mandate is now considerably broader in response to changes to the Department of Energy’s renewable energy commitments and policies. 2

Based on an expected loan portfolio of R2 billion, FIRST’s portfolio should include between 20 and 25 utility style projects spread across Solar PV, wind, biomass and small-scale hydro predominantly, with clients coming from the South African corporate and industrial sector, as well as municipalities. Individual loans provided by the fund are expected to be between R50 million and R300 million. The first loan should be concluded within the next six months.3 Portfolios of smaller individual C&I projects also qualify for funding.

“It became evident that similar issues were affecting small projects in the local commercial and industrial sector such as commercial solar rooftop projects. Because private power plants are not traditionally very big (under 10MW and potentially no more than R100m in capital costs), and are not backed by National Treasury guarantees, the projects in this arena are also traditionally less likely to attract funding terms that will enable a market based tariff to be charged,” explained Emrie Brown, Co-Head, Investment Banking Division, RMB.

Witte said that the Fund Manager EWF Partners, headed by experienced and respected bankers Greg Ansermino and David Johnson, was already considering an active and broad pipeline of about 25 projects presented by large and medium-sized corporates as well as municipalities. According to Witte, up until now, corporate and industrial power users have been driven by environmental concerns and green building objectives. However, issues surrounding security of supply and utility costs are changing the energy landscape. As the price of renewables begins to drop and become competitive and issues at power utilities threaten to inflate tariffs, corporate users are taking a longer-term view and wish to be less reliant on these.

However, in order to make private facilities competitive, loans need to offer lower transaction costs and be longer than the conventional seven to eight year loans currently available to corporate clients. This is in line with the fact that these assets usually have useful lives of between 15 and 20 years.

He said that FIRST would ultimately create an important niche in the financial services sector that would eventually graduate towards a different capital structure with its own more appropriate funding models.

As the largest lender globally within the renewable energy space, KfW is well placed to assist with this transition as it has developed and successfully implemented innovative and sophisticated lending structures in Germany and other markets.

As part of KfW Bankengruppe, which is wholly owned by the German Government, KfW Development Bank currently has a balance sheet of more than EUR 500 billion. In 2017, KfW Development Bank provided funding of approximately EUR 8,3 billion to projects in developing and emerging economies.

KfW Development is an initiator and/or anchor investor in more than 30 regional debt and equity funds with investments mandates in the energy, agriculture and financial systems development sectors. Many of these funds are similar in structure to FIRST with KfW providing credit enhancement in the form of first-loss equity stakes or guarantees to leverage commercial funders.

“Our commitment to FIRST as a renewable energy lending platform focusing on small projects is significant as promotion of renewables is core to our mandate as a bank and much of our overall funding goes to this. For us, FIRST embodies the energy future for South Africa. With significant technological innovations happening in this sector that continue to revolutionise how power is produced, distributed and consumed, we expect a surge in the market for private power projects and captive plants which aim to sell power to corporate and industrial users,” Witte said.

EWF Partners director David Johnson agreed that renewable energy had a crucial role to play in South Africa’s energy future and stressed that practical and implementable funding solutions need to be developed to facilitate this.

“FIRST is managed by a focussed and experienced team who are dedicated to upholding the high levels of integrity of their funders, and focused on making funding simple and accessible. We believe that a response that is different from the traditional project finance standard is needed. This means being nimble in our response to our clients’ needs and designing bespoke funding packages that are simple and efficient to execute,” he said.

KfW Development Bank signs R900 million loan facility with Land Bank

Germany’s KfW Development Bank signed an agreement to loan R900 million to the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa (Land Bank) at its annual reception in Pretoria today, 1 February 2018.

The loan, which will assist the Land Bank with refinancing its loan book and extending longer term financing to both emerging and established commercial farmers, marks the first time that KfW has ventured into this sector in South Africa.

For Land Bank CEO, TP Nchocho, the facility will enable the Bank to continue supporting greenfields projects:

“We are encouraged by the confidence investors are showing in the important work we are doing to support rural development as well as in our ability to meet all commitments to key stakeholders. With secure lines of funding such as this, Land Bank remains best positioned to drive productivity, growth and job creation as well as promote food security in the country.”

KfW Development Bank is part of KfW Bankengruppe, which is wholly owned by the German Government. KfW Bankengruppe currently has a balance sheet of more than EUR 500 billion. In 2017, KfW Development Bank provided funding of approximately EUR 83 billion to projects in developing and emerging economies. The German Government provides a partial risk guarantee for the loan facility to the Land Bank.

The director of KfW´s Pretoria Office, Jan Martin Witte, said that KfW Development Bank was honoured to be part of a mutually beneficial partnership with the Land Bank that would contribute to the development of South Africa.

Up until now, KfW has provided concessional loans to state-owned enterprises such as Eskom, Transnet, the Development Bank of South Africa and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), as well as grant finance to the national Departments of Health, Energy, Social Development and Environmental Affairs and municipalities such as Cape Town, Nelson Mandela Bay, eThekwini and Tshwane.

It currently has a committed portfolio worth approximately EUR 926 million stretching across 31 projects in South Africa and has primarily lent into the transport, energy and water sectors.

Witte said that this first loan into the South African agricultural sector had been both a “careful and deliberate” decision and would serve as a mechanism to better understand the sector with its unique political and economic challenges and uncertainties. This would determine whether or not it would continue to lend into the sector.

He said that the Land Bank – as a specialist agricultural bank guided by a government mandate to provide financial services to the commercial farming sector and to agri-business and to make available new, appropriately designed financial products that would facilitate access to finance by new entrants to agriculture – was the perfect partner with which to explore future options.

Speaking after the loan agreement was signed, KfW’s Frankfurt based director for Southern Africa and Region Funds, Dr Thomas Duve, pointed out that the Land Bank played a pivotal role in addressing the lack of financing in the agricultural space for small and medium-sized companies in South Africa.

These, he said, were the backbone of an economy and created jobs. Located in rural areas, many play a pivotal role in rural development and the reduction of poverty.

Duve noted that, while the financial services needs of large commercial farms and agri businesses were generally well catered for by the private sector, farmers and enterprises in rural areas experienced many challenges, ranging from difficulties in accessing markets to poor infrastructure and little or no physical assets that could be used as collateral for accessing financing.

He said he believed the KfW loan would contribute significantly to broadening and deepening the financing offer for small and medium-sized enterprises in South Africa’s agricultural sector.

“One of the main challenges for rural and agriculture development in South Africa is the affordable access to working capital for emerging farmers and medium to long-term finance for small and medium-sized agricultural enterprises. In order to allow crucial investments for productivity increases in the form of machinery, seeds, fertilizer and irrigation systems, farmers need a well-functioning credit market that offers them needs-based products on affordable conditions.”

The country’s economic development is inherently dependent on agriculture which contributes more than 32% of the African continent’s gross domestic product.