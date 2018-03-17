Pharmacists by Skype – medicine dispensed via the ATM

Medicine, not the usual cash, is what this ATM dispenses.

The Pharmacy Dispensing Unit was launched in Alexandra, Gauteng this week and can perform its duties in under three minutes.

Patients converse with pharmacists over a Skype-like interface, while robotic technology dispenses the medicine.

The project is being piloted and will be rolled out in various community shopping centres across South Africa.

Necessity really is the mother of invention.