From Isando to Ivory Coast: Backstory of Africa’s biggest data centre Teraco

JOHANNESBURG — Whenever you visit Google, Netflix or even Facebook in South Africa, you may not know it, but you’re actually accessing these sites’ content via a local data centre company called Teraco. This company is the biggest data centre provider in Africa, with facilities in places like Isando in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Teraco’s become the go-to service for major tech giants like Amazon to locally peer their services on the continent, and I chatted with Lex van Wyk, the CEO of Teraco, to find out more about the backstory of this interesting South African business. – Gareth van Zyl

It’s a warm welcome to Lex van Wyk, who heads up a very interesting SA company called Teraco, which is the biggest data centre provider in Africa. Lex, it’s great to talk to you again. Many years ago, you told me about how your company hosts the likes of Google SA and is even the local peering facility to Netflix. Can you tell us how Teraco started all the way back in 2008?

Yes, sure Gareth. In 2008 we started in CT testing the business model and very quickly, we got approached to expand in to Johannesburg, which we then did in 2010 and that’s where the good fortune started. We grew Johannesburg, from then we had 5 megawatts of power, which we now have grown to around 40 megawatts of power, just around the Johannesburg area. We’ve got three data centres in Johannesburg now. We have one in CT that is now also, in two-phases and we’re looking to expand that one. Then we have Durban that’s a bit slower than the other regions but it’s also grown quite a bit over the last few years, and we’re looking to start that expansion towards the end of the year.

In total, Teraco has grown, from the CT days, to about 50 megawatts of power around the country. The success and the growth, I would say, has a few factors. Deregulation, back in 2009/2010 helped us quite a bit with the carriers, and from there it was NAPAfrica, the peering exchange that has really made a big difference in our business. Bringing a lot of the content onto the Continent and the likes, like you’ve mentioned, Netflix, Google, Akamai, and many more are probably the top-10 content providers now, with internal data centres all connected to NAPAfrica, and the growth has just been phenomenal so, we’ve been very fortunate.

So, just to explain to our listeners about how important a peering centre is. If the likes of a Teraco didn’t exist, what would our internet experience be in SA and the rest of Africa? Would it be slower and more frustrating?

There are two things. Obviously, one is cost so, what an external exchange does it brings the content local, firstly, by the content providers bringing their cash and equipment. Connecting it to a peering exchange and then for free, exchange traffic with internet solution providers or carriers, and the likes so, firstly it’s cost saving because there’s no more transfer costs pleaser, so that cost should be passed onto diffuse the user.

Infographic: Done in 60 Seconds https://t.co/0hrgLNxGYa — Teraco (@TeracoDC) March 8, 2018

Then the second thing, which is the big different, especially with anything that needs low latency, like Netflix for example. It will, because it’s local, because it’s on a peering exchange and it connects directly to your carrier it gives you a more, real-time feel so, you don’t get the delay in watching a movie or a delay in doing any of the browsing you might do as the content. It just gives you a much lower latency and it gives a cost-saving.

A few years ago, I remember visiting your facility, I think there in Isando, near to the airport. It’s quite an amazing facility because it’s also very close to, I think, an Eskom substation and its in a very industrial area so, was that your first facility in Johannesburg then?

It was, and the thinking around it was Isando used to be (years ago), a very high industrial area, high as in electricity use, and over the years it became more of a freight forwarding area where the freight forwarding companies stored their parcels and packages. So, they used much less power, which freed up quite a bit of power and that’s the reason for Teraco being in this area. Where we can get access to quite a high volume of power.

Which other areas in Johannesburg have you expanded to? You said you’ve got two more data centres in the city now.

So, we’ve done another one in Isando and that’s operating for about a year now. We built one in an area called Bredell, which is towards Pretoria, on the R21, and the reason or that again, it’s a new development. There’s a lot of power and also, it’ around 16 kms from our current site, which gives our clients the ability to do disaster recovery but also do a live life environment, where they can deploy their equipment in two data centres. So, if one should go faulty they’ve got a real-time backup.

Is the whole idea there to be very close to or almost always on electricity and power?

That is the key thing. One of the key things for a data centre is access to a lot of power.

Also, is Teraco a 100% SA or African owned company? Can you tell us the background to that?

Initially, when we started, it was myself and my partner, SA-based that started the business. But when we started raising capital, the initial capital, was from a local fund but also from some international money. It’s quite expensive building a data centre, as you can imagine so, you need quite a lot of capital. Then in 2016, some of the initial partners sold out their shares and an international private equity fund bought into Teraco, called Permira, and they’re US and UK based.

Okay, just looking at the market more broadly in Africa. Yesterday you guys announced that Teraco has just surpassed 12 000 inter-connects across the Continent. So, what exactly does this entail and what is the importance of it?

So, the 12 000 originates in SA, because Teraco is currently only in SA, and what that illustrates is the volume of content that currently checks on the data centre are clients. We’ve got, plus/minus 400 clients, 300 of those individual clients is connected to the peering exchange. Exchanging internet traffic for internal data centres, which brings down a massive cost and deduction again, to the end user and also, a greater user experience where you’re much closer to the content and the using of data. So, those 12 000 just indicates the density of the content and the users form the data centre.

So, will the rest of Africa be a potentially, bigger market for you than that of SA, especially in years to come? Just looking at a country like Ethiopia, for example. I think they’ve got the second largest population in Africa now, after Nigeria. These are very fast-growing countries, both from a population point of view, and an economic point of view.

I definitely believe that and I think, over the next few years, is to expand into Africa. A few things need to happen before we can do that. The regulation of the telco environment because you need to have access to multiple telco carriers to make this business model work, that’s the one thing. The second thing will be access to power and the reliability of the power infrastructure. If you go, like we went to Nigeria a couple of years ago to see if we get Teraco off the ground there but the problem is your access to carriers, fibre for one, was not there yet, and secondly, you need more power access on the grid than what you could get, at that time, in Nigeria. So, the model we’ve taken is we’re looking at Sub-Saharan Africa from South Africa, and SA easily addresses the whole Sub-Saharan market, from Teraco in Johannesburg. We’ve got most of the carriers from Sub-Saharan connecting to our data centre here, using the content from here because the latency for Sub-Saharan is obviously, much slower than, for example, where you would go up more north, towards Nigeria. So, Sub-Saharan is easy to address from SA, and then once the markets are more, ready for us, we’ll go to places like Kenya, and Nigeria – I think those will be our next targets.

So, you can service the whole African Continent from SA?

We are at the moment. We can reach all 53 countries in Africa, from Teraco.

That’s incredible. Just looking ahead at the next 5 to 10 years, where do you see Teraco going? You’ve had a huge success in the last decade. How do you see the next decade panning out?

The immediate growth and action we’re seeing is from cloud providers so, the world is moving into the cloud scenario, where it’s computing on demand. So, it’s more away from your own inhouse equipment into your cloud of Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, and there’s many more, which you can use and compute on demand. So, that’s what we see is going to keep us busy for the next couple of years. Then we’re always looking and helping other providers in Africa trying to get their business off the ground, similar to Teraco, and then we’ll possibly do some acquisitions, going forward, up in Africa if some of them gets off the ground.

Lex van Wyk, thank you so much for telling us a little bit more about Teraco, and all the good things that are happening there.

Thank you very much for your time.