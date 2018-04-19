Middle finger stock market artist James Gubb is now full-time UCT art student

JOHANNESBURG — In November last year, we broke a story about stock market trader James Gubb who did something very unique: he created a piece of protest art using a series of Oakbay trades on the JSE. The art effectively showed the middle finger to the Guptas. The story went absolutely viral, getting picked up everywhere from Bloomberg to Business Day. The Financial Services Board (FSB), though, failed to see the funny and innocent side of Gubb’s protest art and slapped him with a R100 000 fine. But after paying a fine for creating the world’s first ever stock market art, Gubb has moved on. He also has some interesting updates. The first is that he got accepted into the Michaelis School of Fine Art at UCT as a full-time student, and the second is that the CFA Institute closed a case against Gubb regarding his protest art while deciding not to sanction him. Take a listen. – Gareth van Zyl

It’s a pleasure to welcome James Gubb on the line, the man who shot to fame last year by producing the world’s first ever stock market art. James, thanks again for chatting to me.

Pleasure.

Now, that a piece that you created last year, using those Oakbay trades, caused quite a stir as it depicted the middle-finger to the Guptas. You were fined R100k by the FSB. but something really interesting has happened since then: you’ve been accepted into the Michaelis School of Fine Art at UCT this year. Can you tell us more?

Yes, it’s a weird and wonderful way that the world turns, isn’t it? I’ve always been interested in art. Unfortunately, I gave up art in Matric to take up accounting in order to be able to get into business science, and in order to try and make some money, which I eventually did. So, I took a big divergence in my path back in Matric, and I think this is almost like a homecoming, having made a little bit of money, done my thing in the financial world. And now there’s an opportunity where I had some open time and space in front of me and a desire for a change for a second or a third life, which I think I’ve embarked upon now. It’s wonderfully exciting. It’s deeply challenging. I don’t know really nothing about art and I’m just absolutely enveloped by all this wonderful art stuff that’s happening around me. I’m really enjoying it.

Have you always had a talent for drawing or painting?

Not really, but I’ve always appreciated art. I’ve always gone around the world looking at art galleries whenever I can. I get involved in all different kinds of art, so art has been part and parcel of my living. I collect art too. I think it’s just a natural progression that I try and dedicate at least a strong amount of my time towards creating some art pieces.

And who are some of your favourite artists then?

It depends on the day, and I change all the time, but in terms of local artists I suppose Penny Siopis would spring to mind, and Ian Grose I collect a fair amount, and then the recently deceased Walter Meyer – I’ve got a lot of his art. But then I’ve also got some Peruvian art as well, which is also kind of left-field. Then also George Pemba – I still think he’s an underappreciated genius. So, yes, that’s what I like – good, contemporary stuff.

What’s interesting is that you also told me that one of your specialist fields at UCT is ‘New Media’. So, does that have quite strong links to what you did with your stock market art then?

That’s a great question and, yes, it did. Speaking to a couple of professors at Michaelis, they were very impressed with this whole middle-finger protest, and said it was a great etc. And I said, well look, the financial market has had a good look at this and they went quite wild about it on social media etc., but the art world has been rather quiet. She said to me, ‘James, if you’re a body of work, where is your body of work?’ And she was so right, this was Jane Alexander, and she’s so right. I’ve got to earn my stripes now. So, I’ve got a lot of catching up to do here. So, yes, this finger story was quite a thing. It was timeous, it was surprising, I kind of caught the reaction from the authorities – they destroyed it. It was also quite amusing. It was a literal translation of a figurative imperative. When Gordhan said, ‘please join the dots.’ I literally, did join the dots. So, it appealed on many different levels and that’s what they liked about it _ it’s uniqueness. Yes, so, for my sins they accepted me and now I’ve got some serious work to do. I’m terrified.

So, what does your everyday look like now? Are you attending these classes every day?

I’ve just come from Michaelis now. My hands are full of oils and paint. So, every day is at Michaelis. There’s lectures, there’s pracs, there’s presentations, reading, and doing. Yes, I’ve been creating.

Fascinating. So, does this mean that you have future plans to create more art in the future, and even of a unique financial nature, just like your stock market art?

Yes, not exactly the same kind of thing, but I’ve got several ideas. It’s really hard to make any of them solid in your mind right now because they’re not super-solid in mine. But I’ll definitely explore the idea of the financial medium being an artistic endeavour rather than pure science, and I look forward to showing a few things. But that will be towards the end of the year.

I think that everybody is going to be very interested to take a look at that James. Also, you’ve also got some other news. Even though you had to pay a R100k fine to the FSB, the CFA Institute chose not to take any action against you and, in fact, closed the case against you. They did caution you, though, against what they call ‘symbolic trading’. So, what is your take on this?

I was just so super-chuffed. They took the material approach and said, listen, this guy is obviously mad and just let him be mad in his own way because it hasn’t really impacted anybody. There was no money in it. It didn’t have a monetary motive. It was a form of protest art. But for the FSB to then fine somebody over it: I mean everybody knew it was a R400 trade in total; the fine was just deeply heavy handed and opportunistic, I think. It was lovely then to see that the CFA took the material approach and said, ‘Case closed – try not do this again’. Which was a good approach – I wish I could ask for my money back now that the CFA Institute, which to me is a far higher moral authority than the FSB, made this call. I wish the FSB could take a cue from the CFA and pay me my money back – that would be great.

Do you think that what you did regarding your stock market art last year had an impact on people, because just last week we had this drama around the Iqbal Survé-linked Sagarmatha IPO, and it looked like we were about to have another Oakbay styled listing but then it didn’t happen. Just reading through all of those Sagarmatha stories, I immediately remembered your stock market art. Do you think that other people perhaps have had the same memory ingrained in their brains now?

I think it all added to what was said constantly in 2017: “Stand fast in the face of brazen, blatant corruption and just do whatever you can’. That is, do whatever you can in your power and I think it was all a summation of any concerned citizen’s action, not only mine. Everybody was of the same mind and I think it’s come through very clearly in this Sagarmatha IPO that failed. I didn’t see one logical explanation as to why anybody would want to put money into that. It was a disaster from day one. I think that the moral imperative has been put into the forefront of one’s minds in markets, at the moment, and in going forward, there’s a consequence of this whole state capture story.

Just as a last question. In light of your newfound passion in art, will the world of finance take a back seat for you?

Yes. I can’t do both at the same time, but there’ll be a blend of the two. So, I think it’s quite a unique aspect, certainly from the art’s side, moving from finance into art. I might have something decent to say and to comment on in my crude way to the art world, and maybe something will become of that. But right now, I’m literally, completely enveloped in the art world – it’s wonderful.

James Gubb, it’s been an absolute pleasure talking to you again, and thanks a lot for updating us on your story.

My pleasure, Gareth, and hopefully I’ll have something nice to say a little bit later.