The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Shift away from ‘either or’ and look to start adopting the ‘AND’ approach
The alternative ‘this or that’ is most often the proposed solution when faced with challenges.
However one of the many insights taken from BrightRock’s post-Davos panel breakfast at GIBS this past week was that a shift in this mode of thinking is required.
South Africa more than ever needs an inclusive approach to problem solving, not one that creates further divide.
A solution that lies with government AND business AND labour AND NGOs AND the citizenry, all working together and sacrificing less.