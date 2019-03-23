Feeling like the powerless 10% for four hours of the day

As darkness literally grips South Africa with stage four loadshedding; it’s very difficult to step into the light.

While there’s no easy response to what’s going on at Eskom, we can’t ignore that since 1994 the utility has grown in providing access to power from 34% to 90% percent of all South Africans.

So, while I’ve personally been powerless for on average four hours a day over the past week, there are still those that have none.

My personal challenges of sour milk, less technology use and kids being afraid of complete darkness, pale in comparison.

Sometimes we take for granted the things we have, and only when they are taken away do we understand their real value.