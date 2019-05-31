Don’t worry, be happy – success will find you

We all have some kind of milestone in our head, which we believe will lead to us being happy. If I can just pass that exam, get a promotion, make a success of a career, make a million, buy a house, get a partner, have a baby; then I would be happy. It is drilled into us by our parents and the societies we live in that we must strive for success first and then contentment would flow from our hard work and achievement. Some of us can even mention an exact figure that we need to reach to make us happy, such as a million. Or maybe a million is not even enough any more; Bruno Mars famously sang that he “wants to be a billionaire… so fricking bad”. One of the richest men in the world, Warren Buffett has famously said he could live on far less and still be content. In 2017, he pegged the level of what would be enough to make him happy at around $100,000. Three psychologists, Prof Julie Boehm, Prof Sonja Lyubomirsky and Lisa Walsh from California believe most of us have the wrong end of the stick, happiness leads to success, not the other way round. First published on Aeon. – Linda van Tilburg

Happiness doesn’t follow success: it’s the other way round