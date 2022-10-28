Although evidence is mounting to show mRNA Covid vaccines may have done more harm than good, the popular narrative is so deeply entrenched that it still takes courage to publicly question it. Mindful of the risk she will be labelled a Conspiracy Theorist, Adv Erin Richards wants truth on Covid vaccines to be exposed by the courts. The activist lawyer spent weeks doing research before agreeing to spearhead a High Court action to prove Pfizer jabs given to millions of South Africans were neither “safe” nor “effective” as the nation was continuously told. In this powerful interview with Alec Hogg of BizNews, Richards points to the smoking gun of Pfizer’s own data which, she maintains, reveals those jabbed have a 36% higher chance than the unvaccinated of a serious adverse medical event, especially heart-related. With what she claims is compelling evidence of the long-term damage of mRNA vaccines, Richards wants the court to force SA’s government to revise its approach. Adv Richards has also called on anyone who witnessed skulduggery by officialdom to blow the whistle by emailing [email protected]; those who suffered adverse personal health events after being vaccinated to email [email protected]; and for those whose family members were affected (or died) after getting the vaccine to email [email protected]. – Alec Hogg

