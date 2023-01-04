In September 2021, Dr Aseem Malhotra, a consultant cardiologist and an internationally renowned expert in the prevention, diagnosis and management of heart disease, published a two-part paper titled ‘Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence-based medicine’. Published in the Journal of Insulin Resistance, the paper revealed glaring holes in the pivotal Pfizer mRNA trials and findings drawn from available pharmacovigilance data and led to calls for the suspension of all COVID-19 vaccines. In December, Dr Malhotra called on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to halt the rollout of the COVID-19 mRNA shots in light of the increasingly shocking US VAERS data which shows the number of people who are sick, permanently disabled or die from the shot continues to rise. Despite the growing body of researchers, scientists and doctors who do not follow the mainstream COVID narrative, whether or not governments across the globe will heed their urgent warning remains to be seen. This article first appeared on Mercola. – Nadya Swart

Esteemed Cardiologist: ‘Stop This Rollout NOW’

Britain’s most influential cardiologist, who took two jabs, now calls for a halt in the rollout of the shot programme after spending nine months evaluating the data.

Dr Joseph Mercola

Esteemed U.K. cardiologist, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, has called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to halt the rollout of the COVID-19 mRNA shots in light of the “ongoing unnecessary harm that is devastating individuals and families”

He spent nine months analysing studies, and now he believes the program to inject people with a genetic experiment should be suspended immediately and has since joined a growing body of researchers, scientists and doctors who do not follow the mainstream COVID narrative

Malhotra reviewed the data with the chair of the British Medical Association (BMA). At the end of the conversation, the BMA chair commented, “I don’t think anybody has critically appraised the data as well as you have. Most of these people are getting their information on the vaccine from the BBC”

Despite the high number of people who have taken the jab, the number of deaths has continued to rise; U.K. data show roughly 80% of all cases, hospitalisations and deaths were in the vaccinated

Of the excess number of 2021 non-COVID deaths, many were from heart disease, which is a known effect of the mRNA genetic jab

Esteemed U.K. cardiologist, Dr. Aseem Malhotra,1 has called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to halt the rollout of the COVID-19 mRNA shots in light of the “ongoing unnecessary harm that is devastating individuals and families.”2

Despite efforts by the CDC and FDA to minimise the data those same agencies are collecting through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS),3 the number of people who are sick, permanently disabled or die from the shot continues to rise. Data from December 9, 2022,4 show 32,828 deaths, 61,065 permanently disabled and 35,828 myocarditis inflammatory responses.

These numbers are also likely lower than the actual damage being done.5 One paper from Columbia University reports there were “146K to 187K vaccine-associated U.S. deaths between February and August 2021.”6

The topic of vaccines has always been controversial, but it reached a fever pitch during COVID when it became sacrilegious to speak out against them, or even question their safety and efficacy. Malhotra has been keeping track of the numbers.

“They (politicians & media) may keep their hands over their eyes, but we can see them & the silence is DEAFENING,” he tweeted. “Please stop this rollout NOW.”7

Britain’s Most Influential Cardiologist Says ‘Stop!’

Until July 2021, Malhotra was an outspoken supporter of the COVID-19 genetic jabs. However, he began taking a closer look at the data after his 73-year-old father died.8

He spent nine months analysing studies, and now he believes that the mRNA program to inject people with a genetic experiment should be suspended immediately and has since joined a growing body of researchers, scientists and doctors who do not follow the mainstream COVID narrative.

During an interview with Epoch TV, Malhotra noted that “ethical evidence-based medical practice” should be the default for medical care, but has fallen by the wayside with the release of the COVID jabs. After critically analysing the data from the COVID-19 shots, he believes the efficacy of the technology is “very, very poor” in comparison to traditional vaccines. Additionally, the shots are not only ineffective but “the harms were unprecedented.”

Early in the pandemic, Malhotra took two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and went on Good Morning Britain to help tackle vaccine hesitancy. He shared what little information he had at the time, which he later learned was wrong. After months of evaluating the evidence, he says this about the current shot program:9

“We’re talking about one of the most poorly efficacious pharmacological interventions in the history of medicine with the worst side effect profile being the most lucrative and profitable. And when you try and join those dots together, the picture that it paints is extremely ugly. A real indictment on our whole healthcare system.”

Malhotra notes that to prevent one COVID death in people over 80 years, 230 people must take the shot. To prevent one death in people between 70 and 80, 520 people must be jabbed. In people under 70 years, thousands must take the jab to prevent just one person from dying.

Malhotra would tell a person in their 50s that to prevent one person from dying, 2,000 people must get the shot and based on the evidence now available, for every 800 people who take the shot, one experiences a severe adverse event including disability. He went on to describe the data from the drug companies that led to the approval.10

“We know now that the original trials — the gold standard randomised control trials — that led to the approval by the regulators of the vaccine in the first place revealed you were more likely to suffer a serious adverse event from the vaccine than you were to be hospitalised with COVID.”

From the data that have been gathered since the shot program rolled out, Malhotra notes that while “The harm of the vaccine remains constant, the risk of COVID goes down.”11 Under normal circumstances, scientists and public health experts would not be debating this vaccine program. Instead, “it would have been pulled a long time ago.”

Reasons for the Passionate Different Points of View

Speaking November 14, 2022, at Friend’s House,12 Malhotra described some of the psychological effects that have occurred in the last three years which triggered the division and passionately different points of view concerning the pandemic and the genetic jabs.

His first point was that fear is a psychological phenomenon that can inhibit our ability to think critically. This is a crucial point to understand since it’s a continuing challenge, which I believe has been perpetuated by the media and agencies in the hope of continuing to control your behaviour. Malhotra notes that at the start of the pandemic most of the world was gripped by a type of fear that has never been experienced in our lifetime.

The second reason that many people have such differing views is willful blindness or turning “a blind eye to the truth in order to feel safe, to avoid conflict, to reduce anxiety and to protect prestige or, in some cases, precious fragile egos.”

He notes that it is important to understand this so that moving forward the right information is disseminated in the right way and that it is done compassionately for people who are struggling under the burden of fear. He then quoted the late Stephen Hawking, who stated, “The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance; it is the illusion of knowledge.”13

Malhotra argues that when the British National Health Service (NHS) was founded in 1948 it was done so to create health care that was free at the point of need and the point of use. However, he believes that many people have forgotten that it was also created to ensure that people received the best possible care they could at the time that it was given.

He describes John Ioannidis, professor of medicine at Stanford, as the Stephen Hawking of medicine. He agrees with Ioannidis’ evaluation that medical misinformation stems from a lack of understanding of the published research by health care professionals and the poor reliability of research to be translated into decision-making for patients.

Malhotra quotes Ioannidis, saying, “ignorance of this problem even at the highest levels of academic and clinical leadership is profound.”

After spending months reviewing the data, Malhotra spent two hours with the chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) reviewing the data. At the end of the conversation, Malhotra shared the BMA chair’s comment:14

“… from all the people I’ve spoken to in medical leadership positions, and you know he brought into the conversation the chief medical officer in this as well, he said I don’t think anybody has critically appraised the data as well as you have. Most of these people are getting their information on the vaccine from the BBC.”

Despite Shots, the Number of Deaths Continues to Rise

Despite the high number of people who have taken the jab, the number of deaths has continued to rise. The data show that there are not only excess deaths from non-COVID-related diseases, but also a report from the U.K. shows 9 of every 10 deaths that were related to COVID were in those who were fully vaccinated.

The Expose15 reported on the U.K. in March 2022, noting that most people were distracted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, during which the U.K. government quietly released a vaccine surveillance report showing roughly 80% to 90% of all cases, hospitalizations and deaths were in people who were vaccinated.

In total, the number of COVID cases in England from January 24, 2022, to February 20, 2022, were 404,030 in unvaccinated people and 1,086,434 in people who had taken one, two or three shots. In small geographical areas, it appears the data from the U.S. is similar.16

However the raw numbers gathered by the CDC are different since, in April 2022, the CDC defined fully vaccinated individuals as two weeks after their final dose.17

By September 2022, the CDC had changed the definition to “You are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines if you have completed a COVID-19 vaccine primary series and received the most recent booster dose recommended for you by CDC.”18

Not all who are fully vaccinated are identified on admission to the hospital, so analysing U.S. numbers is difficult, if not impossible. It is probably safe to assume that someone identified as fully vaccinated has met the CDC standard and that the unvaccinated group likely contains people who are not two weeks after their primary series or who are fully vaccinated and were not identified on admission to the hospital. You must ask yourself if this statistical chaos is intentional.

In addition to the data showing the jabs are not effective is the fact that the overall number of deaths from non-COVID diseases is also on the rise. In November 2021, Silicon Valley software engineer Ben M. revealed data on Twitter19 that showed over a 13-week period roughly 107,700 seniors died above the normal rate, despite a 98.7% vaccination rate. Four days earlier he revealed that CDC data for excess deaths in Vermont, tweeting:20

“Vermont had 71% of their entire population vaccinated by June 1, 2021. That’s 83% of their adult population, yet they are seeing the most excess deaths now since the pandemic!”

In November 2021, the U.K. also revealed an excess number of deaths as compared to the same period between 2015 and 2019.21 Additionally, non-COVID deaths in the U.K. were higher than the weekly average in the five years prior to the pandemic. Of these excess deaths, many were the result of heart disease and strokes.

This information is particularly concerning since researchers have found that the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots dramatically increase biomarkers associated with thrombosis, cardiomyopathy and other vascular events after injection. The study was published in the journal Circulation and originally concluded that:22

“… the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.”

But this was later changed to:23

“… the mRNA vacs numerically increase (but not statistically tested) the markers IL-16, Fas, and HGF, all markers previously described by others for denoting inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle, in a consecutive series of a single clinic patient population receiving mRNA vaccines without a control group.”

Two World Views and One Is Badly, Badly Wrong

In a December 17, 2022 GBN segment,24 Neil Oliver, British television presenter, archaeologist, historian and author, quoted American scientist Carl Sagan, who insisted on “aggressive, enthusiastic scepticism at all times in relation to science because that’s how we get ahead, by remaining open to new ideas at all times. Sceptical inquiry is the order of the day.”

He was of course referencing the phenomenal differences in opinion around the COVID pandemic and the genetic jab. As one example he talked about the few minutes in which Andrew Bridgen presented before the House of Commons that Oliver believes should make the “Big Book of History.”

Bridgen called for a complete suspension of the rollout of vaccines because of “clear and robust data of significant harms and little ongoing benefit.” Bridgen referenced the research by Malhotra, who has described the rollout of the Pfizer product as “perhaps the greatest miscarriage of medical science attack on democracy, damage to population health and erosion of trust in medicine that we will witness in our lifetime.”

Bridgen also referenced the half a million reports of serious adverse effects and a journalist from a major news outlet who is afraid to report what he’s seen or he would lose his job. He talked about the re-analysis of Pfizer’s data that was published in a peer-reviewed journal demonstrating there was one serious adverse effect for every 800 jabs and how other products have been withdrawn from the market after far lower incidences of harm.

Bridgen concluded that we’ve sacrificed far too many citizens “on the altar of ignorance and unfettered corporate greed.” He was followed by Maria Caulfield, under secretary of state at the Department of Health and Social Care. Although she didn’t speak as long, she was unequivocal in her belief that the vaccine had made the biggest difference in combating COVID-19.

She was adamant that all the vaccines in the U.K. are safe and debunked what she called conspiracy theories that people were benefiting financially from the vaccine. Oliver admits it is not possible for both individuals to be talking about the same reality, but it was apparent that they each were as committed to their worldview as the other. In his opinion, of these two mutually exclusive worldviews, one of them has gotten it “badly, badly wrong.”

