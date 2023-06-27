BizNews spoke to Dr Susan Wadia-Ells, author of Busting Breast Cancer, Five Simple Steps to Keep Breast Cancer Out of Your Body to discuss various factors contributing to breast cancer and shed light on the controversial practices and regulations surrounding its prevention and treatment. On the topic of what causes cancer, Wadia-Ells explains that excess body fat, especially in women, leads to an overproduction of estrogen by fat cells, which can have detrimental effects on the mitochondria, the cell’s powerhouses. This imbalance in hormone levels increases the risk of breast cancer, with overweight individuals facing a significantly higher risk.

The discussion then turns to the benefits of a ketogenic diet, which Wadia-Ells recommends for weight loss and cancer risk reduction. By following a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet, excess fat cells decrease, leading to a decrease in estrogen levels. Additionally, the diet deprives potential cancer cells of their preferred energy source, glucose, further inhibiting their growth. The ketogenic diet is presented as a potential two-pronged approach to addressing excess body weight and minimising the risk of breast cancer.

The resistance within the medical community to alternative approaches is highlighted, with Wadia-Ells suggesting that such resistance is influenced by the financial interests of the cancer industry, which seeks to maintain a steady stream of patients rather than promote preventive measures.

The conversation then delves into the significance of vitamin D3 in cancer prevention. Vitamin D3 is believed to strengthen the immune system and prevent mitochondrial suffocation, a condition that can lead to the development of cancer cells. Wadia-Ells criticises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for downplaying the connection between high vitamin D3 levels and breast cancer prevention.

Furthermore, the interview exposes the potentially nefarious regulations imposed by governments and health authorities. Wadia-Ells mentions Canada’s recent ban on manufacturing vitamin D3 tablets stronger than 2500 IUs, implying that this decision is influenced by the cancer industry’s desire to maintain a large pool of patients. The interview also questions the widespread use of mammograms, suggesting that alternative methods, such as ultrasound, could be more effective and less harmful.

The interview highlights the importance of addressing excess body weight, considering the benefits of a ketogenic diet, and maintaining optimal vitamin D3 levels in reducing the risk of breast cancer. It also raises concerns about the motives behind certain medical practices and regulations, suggesting that financial interests may overshadow patient well-being. The conversation encourages a critical examination of current approaches to cancer prevention and calls for a more comprehensive understanding of the disease.

Please see timestamped topics below:

00:00 Dr Susan Wadia-Ells on Dr Thomas Seyfried and the metabolic theory of cancer

03:09 On her 2013 book Birth Control Drugs and Breast Cancer: Learn the Terrible Truth.

10:00 On the cancer industry and the absence of emphasis on cancer prevention

16:18 On the origin of cancer cells

25:19 On nefarious government and public health regulations

33:08 On mammograms

38:04 On metabolic therapies

39:58 On the five steps to keep breast cancer out of the body

