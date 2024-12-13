🔒 Chris Bateman: A grim warning – sarcopenic obsesity is becoming embedded in SA youth

Sarcopenic obesity, a dangerous combination of muscle loss and weight gain, is increasingly affecting younger South Africans. Once seen in older adults, this condition is now prevalent in teenagers, largely due to sedentary lifestyles, excessive screen time, and poor eating habits. Molecular dietician Amanda Kuit, who first studied this trend a decade ago, warns that sarcopenic obesity leads to cognitive decline, early-onset diabetes, and other severe health issues. Addressing it requires dietary changes and regular exercise.

By Chris Bateman

Grim warning – establish your kids diet/exercise habits early.

With nearly half of all South Africans clinically obese1, a dangerous, little-known variation known as sarcopenic obesity is emerging among younger and younger populations – driven by teenagers spending up to eight hours per day2 in front of screens.

Sarcopenic obesity, previously the exclusive domain of geriatrics (over sixty-five’s), is being fed by the increasing ubiquity of social media, gaming, and texting among youngsters with the associated sedentary lifestyles and less healthy eating habits, resulting in a combination of muscle loss and weight gain (aka sarcopenic obesity).

Amanda Kuit, a Pretoria-based molecular dietician among the first in the country to notice and begin studying this trend about a decade ago, says that among some ten young women aged on average eighteen whom she currently sees in a week, “three or four have sarcopenic obesity.”

“As you go older, into the twenties and thirties, I’d say it’s at about three out of five of the clients that I see,” she adds.

The condition is characterized by loss of muscle mass, strength and function, with signs and symptoms including weakness, joint pain, fatigue, loss of energy, balance problems, and trouble walking and standing – all common maladies of the elderly. It contributes to accelerated cognitive decline, early onset of diabetes, elevated cholesterol and lipid profile and general inflammation, including asthma induced by inflammation of the lungs.

“The kinds of disease onset we’d usually expect to see at sixty-five to eighty we’re now increasingly seeing at forty to forty-five, with people as young as twenty or thirty suffering strokes, something shocking and almost unheard of previously,” she adds.

Kuit says there’s growing concern world-wide as more and more studies show that people are increasingly dying of sarcopenic obesity-related diseases.

“It’s multi-factoral, but generally you get low grade inflammation of the muscle and fat tissue. There are even studies showing an increased probability for breast cancer.”

She says she can diagnose a person with sarcopenic obesity by just looking at them.

“They don’t seem to be overweight – perhaps a bit overweight in their upper torso but when you look at their legs and calves you think they should be very skinny. The legs are disproportionate to the upper body. You can diagnose almost immediately,” she says.

Asked how cognitive decline was associated with youthful sarcopenic obesity, she said popular cyber activities were generally repetitive and not solutions-based, and thus seldom stimulated or challenged the brain.

“They don’t need to solve a problem. If they’re playing a game, it’s intriguing for the first couple of minutes, but thereafter they know what to do. It’s not solutions-driven, she explains.

She said her sarcopenic obesity clients struggled to lose weight with ‘fad diets’ being a big contributor. Such diets altered the metabolism and put the body into stress.

“Your cells don’t know if it’s Arthur or Martha – they don’t know whether they’re getting protein or carbs, so the body stores fat and uses muscle for protein that can be converted into carbs. When we treat these clients, we need to work with their psychology to get them to understand that they need to get carbs in and eat protein and fat.”

A Human Sciences Research Council, (HSRC), study finds that almost 50% of adult South Africans are overweight or obese, while the country ranks 24th on the global obesity ranking. Thirty one percent of SA men and sixty eight percent of women are obese.3

The total cost to the country of overweight and obesity was estimated to be R33,194 million in 2020, representing 15.38% of government health expenditure and equivalent to 0.67% of GDP. The annual per person cost of overweight and obesity is R2,769.

Approximately 13% of South Africa’s children under five years are overweight. Overnutrition rates are higher among young boys than girls (15% vs 11%).3

Based on existing medical literature, lifestyle interventions incorporating both diet-induced weight loss and regular exercise appear to be the optimal treatment for sarcopenic obesity. Maintenance of adequate protein intake is strongly advised.

Kuit says she first started noticing sarcopenic obesity between 2015 and 2018 with such clients being in their early twenties.

“But now they’re much younger, it’s happening at sixteen to eighteen. I see quite a few bulimic and anorexic patients who’ve been referred to a specific clinic where they overfed them – and all have developed sarcopenic obesity. You get a re-feeding syndrome which alters your metabolism, so I had to teach them to lose the fat and rebuild the muscle without triggering the anorexia or bulimia. Dieticians shouldn’t overfeed. There’s a lot of ignorance out there,” she warns.

