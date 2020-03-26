The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
MUST WATCH: Share the love, and the goods in the stores… and lockdown in a bath gown
While the whole world has gone insane, 13 of South Africa’s most prominent artists pulled together to produce a catchy, heart-warming song on why people shouldn’t panic-buy. All on WhatsApp video…
And a Durban mother and daughter have teamed up to start “Quarantine Covers”, a selection of songs to entertain themselves and others in lockdown.Tory du Plessis posted the first cover on YouTube.
