Inside Covid-19: SA get free personal doctor consultations; Academics worry about impact when virus hits Africa – Ep 10

In episode ten of Inside Covid-19, we speak to Adrian Gore about a breakthrough partnership between Discovery and Vodacom which opens a line to free Covid-19 related medical consultations for all South Africans. The analysts at John Hopkins University, the go-to global tracker of the spread of the virus, are fretting about the tidal wave about to hit Africa. A Harvard Professor says the impact of the crisis on the economies of developing countries like SA is so dire that a debt standstill should be declared. – Alec Hogg