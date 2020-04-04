The Covid-19 lockdown: some lessons aren’t worth reliving

A Biznews community member sent a fascinating National Geographic article this week on how cities flattened the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic curve rate.

It compared measures implemented in various US states against the recorded death rates.

Two key lessons: First, death rates were around 50% lower in cities that implemented preventative measures early on.

Second, relaxing intervention measures too early could cause an otherwise stabilised city to relapse.

American poet Mary Angelou once wrote: “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”

