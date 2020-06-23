Covid-19 pandemic in pictures: updated graphs that matter to South Africans

By Douglas Parker*

The raw information for this Covid-19 report is sourced from the Coronavirus Tracker on Worldometer. The data all relates to midnight the previous day (00.00 GMT).

The total worldwide case numbers are now: +- 9 180 000

The percentage of people who are likely still ill from the virus totals: 41.3%

The percentage of people who have recovered from the infection is: 53.5%

And the total percentage of people who have died from the virus is: 5.2%

The percentage of Active cases that are considered serious/critical: 1.5%

Countries experiencing the heaviest burden in new cases over the past 24 hours:

Top countries 22nd June

USA: 31 412

Brazil: 24 358

India: 13 540

Russia: 7 600

Mexico: 5 343

TOTAL 82 253

60% of the world total

Trends in new Covid-19 cases worldwide

Total global new cases today were: +- 138 000 taking the 7 day average to around 153 000

In Europe the downward drift has halted. In the Southern Hemisphere sub group, Australia has had a bad week averaging 20 new cases per day, South Africa had four days at over 4000 rising to 8th in world rank order. Infections in the Western Cape are now higher than countries in Europe. New Zealand very disappointed to have 9 new cases in the last 7 days.

The last 3 days have shown high numbers of new cases.

But the percentage growth in case numbers appears to be declining.

The rapid growth in case numbers has outstripped our analog model.

South Africa continues to see case number growth far faster than peer Colombia.

Brazil and Colombia showing signs of growth slowing, SA could be starting to as well.

The Western Cape’s Covid-19 case load slowing as Gauteng and the Eastern Cape show faster growth.

The Western Cape also showing the highest recovery rate.

The Western Cape’s Covid-19 infection rate exceeds that of all the European countries.

Rates of infection, and death rates vary widely throughout Africa.

New Zealand is back to several new cases a day, and rates increasing in Australia.

The downward drift in new Covid-19 cases has largely halted in Europe, several countries showing increases.

Russia has the greatest number of cases, and France has the worst death rate.

Total world Covid-19 cases now heading for 10 million at the rate of 150,000 per day.

South America now showing the biggest share of new case per day.

Europe was hardest hit with death rates exceeding 250 per million population, now North America has caught up.

