Inside Covid-19: Danny K leverages celebrity to fight the pandemic; All change for universities in SA and abroad. Ep 80

In episode 80 of Inside Covid-19, Alec Hogg talks to musician Danny K about the way he is leveraging celebrity status to play a positive role in fighting the pandemic; and we take a close look at how the world is changing tertiary education, perhaps for good, with massive changes on university campuses – in South Africa and abroad. – Alec Hogg

In today’s Covid-19 headlines:

South Africa’s active cases of Covid-19 continue to fall, the total dropping to 62,750 on Wednesday, around one third of the July 26 th . Those infected with the virus are now at their lowest level in two months, with daily deaths also having declined to late June levels and at a quarter of the highest point. After being a regular in the global Top Five during July and early August, South African active cases are now the 13 th highest of any country and its new daily infections ranking the nation 16 th – a fraction of the new hot spot India and behind relatively lightly affected countries like Indonesia, Israel and Ukraine. Globally, there are 6.8m active cases from a total of 26m infections, with 866,000 people having died and almost 20m recovered.

Although many companies initially found it challenging when the lockdown forced them to send staff home, actually getting people back to the office is likely to be even more so. In the UK, a government back to work call is being widely ignored. A recent survey by the British Automobile Association found that 40% of those who normally drove their cars to work are no longer doing so, preferring to work from home all or part of the time. Among middle and senior managers, the proportion rises to 54%. The London Sunday Times reported yesterday that trains are carrying only 28% of their normal passenger loads and buses also less than half the usual passengers. The newspaper says UK government ministers have made repeated appeals for people to return to work to boost town and city centre businesses. Illustrating the sea change, one of the country's leading government contractors, Capita, is closing 100 of its 250 offices enabling many of its staff to work permanently from home. Capita, an outsources whose services include collecting BBC licence fees and managing Army recruitment, employs 45,000.

