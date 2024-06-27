Former Steinhoff CFO appears in court months after ex-CEO Jooste’s death

Former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange, embroiled in the aftermath of the retailer’s collapse, appeared in a South African court alongside legal head Stehan Grobler.

By Janice Kew

The former chief financial officer of collapsed global retailer Steinhoff International Holdings NV appeared in a South African court Wednesday, three months after his ex-boss died by alleged suicide when he was told to hand himself over to police.

Ben la Grange appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court alongside former legal head Stehan Grobler, who was in court for a second time. La Grange was granted bail set at 150,000 rand ($8,246). Both will appear again in the court on Oct. 4.

La Grange previously said he was working with authorities as they investigated questionable transactions at the company that owned Conforama in France and Mattress Firm in the US. La Grange’s lawyer said he intends to engage with the process, without giving further comment.

The National Prosecuting Authority and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in March secured arrest warrants for Markus Jooste, the ex-chief executive officer of the retailer, and Grobler. The two men were named as the lead suspects involved in Steinhoff’s 2017 demise.

Jooste allegedly took his own life on March 21, after being notified of the arrest warrants, the agencies said.

La Grange, 49, was fined 2 million rand by South Africa’s main stock exchange in 2022 for violating listing rules. This primarily related to a handwritten document that was given to him by Jooste, and from which La Grange was told to generate a €23.5 million ($25.1 million) invoice.

While La Grange was not aware the income was false at the time, he didn’t use necessary due care and skill, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange said when levying the fine.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.