The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Best of BizNews Radio: Watson mystery deepens; Jooste forgiven; Tito’s turnaround; SA optimism
The mystery surrounding Bosasa CEO, Gavin Watson’s death deepens with Judge Zondo revealing that he had asked Watson for an affidavit, as his nephew Jared speaks to Alec Hogg about his role in helping Gavin. Bernard Mostert talks about the decision of his CEO Braam van Huyssteen to forgive Markus Jooste and their quest to get Tekkie Town back. Dawn Ridler gives advice on how to grow your wealth with ETFs, while Candice Paine lifts the lid on loan sharks. And Alan Knott-Craig explains why he has adopted the attitude of “Don’t worry, be happy” that got so many from the Biznews community talking. – Linda van Tilburg
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.