State Capture Inquiry

Best of BizNews Radio: Watson mystery deepens; Jooste forgiven; Tito’s turnaround; SA optimism

The mystery surrounding Bosasa CEO, Gavin Watson’s death deepens with Judge Zondo revealing that he had asked Watson for an affidavit, as his nephew Jared speaks to Alec Hogg about his role in helping Gavin. Bernard Mostert talks about the decision of his CEO Braam van Huyssteen to forgive Markus Jooste and their quest to get Tekkie Town back. Dawn Ridler gives advice on how to grow your wealth with ETFs, while Candice Paine lifts the lid on loan sharks. And Alan Knott-Craig explains why he has adopted the attitude of “Don’t worry, be happy” that got so many from the Biznews community talking. – Linda van Tilburg

BizNews