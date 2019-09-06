The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Best of BizNews Radio: SA wants direction; robots & population growth; support for Tito; Apple reveal
Xenophobia and femicide protests dampened President Cyril Ramaphosa investment drive at the World Economic Forum in Africa which is taking place in Cape Town, but it gave Alec Hogg the opportunity to put questions from the Biznews community to some of the business leaders at the forum. Deloitte’s Martyn Davies said the protests outside the conference centre were a sign of people wanting to see action in Southern Africa. There was widespread support among business leaders attending the WEF including that of Absa’s Jeff Gable for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s economic turnaround plan. The Gordon Institute of Business founder, Nick Binedell probes the issues of robots and jobs, education policy and the intended National Health Insurance. PwC’s African Head Dion Shango sees opportunities in population growth, not only challenges. We also tap into the issue of psychopaths and business with Prof Heidi Maibom from the University of Cincinatti and get a preview of the annual Apple reveal. – Linda van Tilburg
