Calgro M3’s resilience amidst revenue drop – Wikus Lategan

Despite a 10% drop in share price due to a slight revenue decline, Calgro M3 emphasises long-term profitability and diversification into memorial parks. Group CEO Wikus Lategan, highlights in this interview with Alec Hogg, strong gross profit margins and the memorial parks’ role in mitigating cyclical risks while ensuring stable cash flow in uncertain economic conditions.

