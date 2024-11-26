BizNews Briefing – CEO on next decade for booming Easy Equities; RFK’s new job scares Big Pharma

In today’s BizNews Briefing, host Alec Hogg shares highlights from an in-depth look into SA’s investing democratiser Easy Equities with its CEO, Purple Group’s Charles Savage. Plus FNB’s Chantal Marx on the big retail stocks; and Trump appointee RFK Junior has the leaders of Big Pharma in a spin.

RFK Jr.’s Appointment:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was appointed as head of health by Donald Trump, surprising many given Kennedy’s past criticisms during the COVID-19 crisis.

His shift from running as an independent candidate to supporting Trump, rather than the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, led to this position.

This news has caused concern among big pharmaceutical companies.

Market Updates:

Global News : Trump announced plans to impose a 10% tariff on Chinese goods and a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico, impacting trade. The UK is perceived to benefit due to its longstanding relationship with the U.S.

: U.S. Markets : Tesla shares rose 1.5%, reaching $343, with a valuation increase of 350 billion Rand. Bitcoin recovered, reaching $93,480 after a brief dip.

: South African Markets (JSE) : A positive day overall, with resources up 0.2%, industrials up 1%, and financials rising by 0.5%. The Rand weakened against the dollar (R18.20) but strengthened against the pound (R22.86). Market movers: PEP Core (+5%), Purple Group (+3%), Life Healthcare (+3.5%), and Shaftesbury Capital (+3%). Decliners included HCI (-4%) and Stefanuti Stocks (-3.5%).

:

Interview Spotlight:

Alec interviewed Charles Savage, CEO of EasyEquities and Purple Group, a standout fintech company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

EasyEquities marked significant milestones, including reaching 1 million active clients, managing nearly R60 billion in assets, and generating R400 million in annual revenue.

The company turned around its finances, moving from a R50 million loss to a R50 million profit.

