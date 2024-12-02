Oscar Chalupsky on defying cancer and breaking barriers

Join world champion and cancer warrior Oscar Chalupsky in this inspiring conversation with Bronwyn Nielsen. From winning 12 Molokai titles to rewriting his cancer prognosis with unyielding determination, Chalupsky shares life lessons, his groundbreaking approach to adversity, and the power of support. Learn how his journey shapes resilience in sport, health, and beyond.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: