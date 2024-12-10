BizNews Briefing – Gary Player on Trump, Google’s Quantum Leap, and Nvidia in China’s Crosshairs

In today’s episode of the BizNews Briefing, Golf legend Gary Player shares insights on his friend, US President-elect Donald Trump. We explore Google’s groundbreaking quantum chip, China’s investigation into Nvidia for anti-competitive practices, and the latest developments in Syria’s uprising. Stay informed with the stories shaping our world.

BizNews Briefing Highlights

Top Story: Gary Player on Trump, Golf, and Longevity

Golf legend Gary Player, fresh from the Million Dollar Golf Challenge at Sun City, shared insights on his life, friendship with Donald Trump, and aspirations for longevity at 89. The full interview airs tonight on BizNews TV at 8 PM.

Tech Breakthrough: Alphabet’s Quantum Leap

Alphabet’s quantum chip demonstrated groundbreaking performance by solving a problem in five minutes that would take a supercomputer 10 septillion years (10 followed by 25 zeros). Google Quantum AI’s Hartmut Neven discussed the milestone with Bloomberg’s Caroline Hyde.

US-China Tensions: Nvidia Under Investigation

China has launched an anti-competition probe into US chipmaker Nvidia amid ongoing efforts by Donald Trump to decouple the US and Chinese economies. Bloomberg’s Peter Oelstrom provided the latest developments.

Geopolitics: Syrian Uprising and Market Impacts

In Syria, Mohammed al-Bashar has been tasked with forming a transitional government. Bloomberg’s Stuart Livingston Wallace provided an update on the situation. JP Morgan’s Stephanie Aliaga analyzed how the Syrian uprising and the rise of artificial intelligence might influence global markets, including potential impacts on the S&P 500.

Market Update: South Africa Slows Down

As the festive season approaches, the South African market had a subdued day:

Resources dropped 0.67%, industrials softened, and financials declined 0.25%.

The Top 40 Index fell nearly 0.5%.

Currency highlights: Bitcoin hit $97,000, while the dollar-rand stood at 18.81 and the pound-rand at 20.79.

Notable stock movements: Alphamin (+8%), Thungela (+4%), Tiger Brands (+positive). Decliners included South32 (-3%), African Rainbow Minerals (-3%), and WeBuyCars (-2.5%).

