BizNews Briefing – DiData ‘Protagonists’ tried another dodgy deal; Bitcoin reserve for SA; De Lille on caught at ORT

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, the last one of 2024, host Alec Hogg shares highlights of tonight’s two Premieres – Another dodgy deal attempted by the DiData executives lambasted in the recent judgement on a big BEE transaction that wasn’t; Stafford Masie (and Rob Hersov) are engaging with top government officials to help prepare for Donald Trump’s massive move on making Bitcoin part of the US’s official reserves (potentially replacing gold); Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille stick at OR Tambo; Trump gets friendly with XI and more.

BizNews Briefing Highlights

Final 2024 Episode

Alec Hogg wrapped up the final BizNews Briefing of the year, announcing a holiday break until January 6. Despite this pause, the platform will continue delivering updates throughout the festive season.

Dimension Data Legal Battle

The top story of the episode was a detailed exploration of Dimension Data’s controversial lease renewal of the Randview Data Center in 2019. Two co-owners chose to fight the legal battle rather than capitulate, eventually securing a win after the Japanese parent company acknowledged their stance. The case drew parallels to Judge Denise Fisher’s judgment on Dimension Data’s BEE transaction, which faced criticism. The full 45-minute interview airs at 8 PM tonight.

Trump, Bitcoin, and David Sacks

Stafford Masie, a tech expert and self-proclaimed Bitcoin maximalist, shared insights on a bold claim regarding Donald Trump potentially introducing Bitcoin into U.S. reserves. The discussion included Trump’s appointment of South African-born David Sacks as his Bitcoin and AI czar. This interview premieres at 7 PM.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille

An interview with Patricia de Lille highlighted Monday’s chaos at OR Tambo International Airport, where critical systems failed during a high-stakes visit. De Lille’s candid reflections underscore the need for infrastructure reliability as South Africa enters a crucial tourism season.

Trump and China Relations

The show briefly touched on Donald Trump’s growing ties with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, which could shape the geopolitical landscape as Trump prepares for another White House term.

Market Update

Markets: JSE’s Top 40 Index dipped slightly (-0.2%), with financials and resources underperforming. Bitcoin remained strong at $101,000.

JSE’s Top 40 Index dipped slightly (-0.2%), with financials and resources underperforming. Bitcoin remained strong at $101,000. Rand: Firmed at 17.75 against the dollar and 22.53 against the pound.

Firmed at 17.75 against the dollar and 22.53 against the pound. Top Performers: Sasol (+3.7%), Argent Industrial (+2.9%), and Barloworld (+2.7%, buoyed by a Saudi takeover bid).

Sasol (+3.7%), Argent Industrial (+2.9%), and Barloworld (+2.7%, buoyed by a Saudi takeover bid). Decliners: WeBuyCars (-4.5% after profit-taking), Sibanye (-3%), and Stefanutti Stocks (-2.8%).

Looking Ahead

Alec Hogg signed off, encouraging listeners to tune into the evening premieres and enjoy the festive season. The briefing returns on January 6, 2025.

