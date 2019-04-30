Must watch! The election video with a twist that EVERYBODY is talking about

EDINBURGH — Far from the corridors of political power, young entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk has been pondering how to get the South African economy on an upward trajectory and dramatically boost employment. About one-quarter of working-age adults can’t find work; many have given up searching altogether. Marnus believes the answer is in supporting small business. He has compelling arguments to back his case, which he shares in a video that has gone viral on South African social media channels. So who is Marnus Broodryk? An Afrikaans beancounter, who sold a stake in accounting shop The Beancounter – which is aimed at helping small businesses – and has featured on television shows aimed at enhancing business acumen among those who aspire to be a self-made millionaire in a very short time. In his early 30s, Marnus Broodryk has a bestselling ‘how to’ book on building a business from scratch, too. – Jackie Cameron

SME Africa press release

With elections around the corner, the discussions on social media took a different angle this week when entrepreneur and small business advocate, Marnus Broodryk, posted a video and questioned the claims being made by South Africa’s main political parties, specifically around the creation of jobs.

In the video, Broodryk drives past several election posters, all of which are promising voters about the creation of jobs. He questions this claim by asking where all these jobs will be coming from and making the argument that it won’t be from corporates or government, but that it can only really come from small businesses.

The video ends with Broodryk making a plea to the public: “I want to ask all South Africans, support whoever you want to on the 8th of May, but every single day thereafter please support small businesses, because they are the only guys who can really make a change in this country, who can really grow the economy and who can create real jobs.”

Since the video was posted it has been viewed more than 500,000 times in a couple of days and sparked a new debate on social media. Broodryk responded saying “I’m really not surprised, it’s a relevant topic and I think South Africans and especially small business owners can identify with it.”

Both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Capitalist Party of South Africa (ZACP) officially responded to the video. The DA said, “Small businesses are the engine of job creation in South Africa, and we will put them at the forefront of our economic agenda for change by implementing a six-point plan on Small Business Development”. The co-founder of the ZACP, Roman Cabanac, agrees and also approached Broodryk to offer proposals to the ZACP in order to cultivate entrepreneurship in South Africa that they can present to Parliament after the elections. “I watch and read Marnus’ content extensively and feel that he is very well placed and we will be very happy to work with him.”

“There is no doubt that a Government with sound economic policies can stimulate an economy and attract foreign investment, which will help small businesses and create more jobs” said Broodryk “If we can get that, this economy will blow up, but failing it (like we’ve become accustomed to), small businesses will continue to drive our growth and they deserve all the support that they can get” he continued.