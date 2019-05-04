Make your mark, it’s a democratic right 1 in 4 gave up

It’s too late to convince the 9.3 million who didn’t register, but for the 26.7 million that did, make sure you make your mark.

The right to vote is one of the cornerstones of any Democracy and shouldn’t be scoffed at no matter what side of the fence you sit.

It provides an opportunity to be heard, to question and to challenge. It is your voice among the other 26.7 million.

Nothing worse than a political dinner discussion with a non-voter.