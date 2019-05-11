SMS tennis with the big boys

The IEC reported that voting on Wednesday went smoothly with a limited number of interruptions, a sure sign of South Africa’s maturing democracy.

On a personal note, apart from Biznews work requirements my cell phone recorded more activity than usual.

Before, during and towards the end, I was hit with SMS’s from the two big players, the DA and ANC.

I’m not sure how they got my number, or the legalities behind them getting it, but what it does show is that the bigger budgeted parties do get a wider reach.

Just look at the [rain-soaked] posters on the road.