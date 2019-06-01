The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
A finger pointing exercise; rather keep one’s own house in order
As a child we are always warned against pointing fingers, usually because there are three pointing back at you.
It’s a lesson you’d think players in the South African political space would have learnt by now.
Given the opposition parties’ negative responses to Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet announcement, it seems not.
They say one should keep their own house in order before worrying about someone else’s. The recent election result is a testament to that.