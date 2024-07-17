Mindset mastery: What the Wimbledon final can teach us about a winning mentality

The recent Wimbledon men’s final showcased the undeniable power of mindset in sports, business, and life. Carlos Alcaraz, at just 21, delivered a tennis masterclass to the seasoned 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, demonstrating a significant shift in the tennis world. Despite Djokovic’s immense experience and previous successes, his struggle with injury and preparation highlighted how even the best can falter when their mindset wavers. This compelling battle underscores the vital difference between a victor and a victim mentality, emphasizing that true success hinges on maintaining a resilient and balanced mindset. As we witness this changing of the guard, the question remains: How will Djokovic, at 37, rise again?

By Rob Opie

“He was better than me in every aspect. Overall, he really outplayed me.“ Novak Djokovic commenting on the superb display in the Wimbledon final by Carlos Alcaraz.

In business, sport and life the power of MINDSET can never be under played.

Mind-set determines winning or losing.

If Sunday’s Wimbledon men’s final showed us anything it must be that we are witnessing a ‘changing of the guard’ with Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, 21, handling out a tennis lesson to Novak Djokovic aged 37 – and 24 times Grand slam champion.

Carlos Alcaraz outclassed the seven-time champion, needing two hours and 27 minutes to win 6-2, 6-2, and 7-6.

Mind-set played a major role- and how a 24 times Grand Slam champion can also get it humanly wrong at times. Last year at Wimbledon he lost in a five set epic to Alcaraz, but to his credit he bounced back with straight wins in the States post Wimbledon.

This time it will prove a little more difficult for Novak, more so than purely his injury which he picked up at the French Open- having had to undergo a meniscus operation on June 5 and weeks of therapy before deciding to compete at Wimbledon.

A Brave decision as ones mind-set comes under massive fire and pressure from the weeks in reconstruction.

Novak Djokovic has opened up on his knee surgery after suffering his one-sided defeat in Sunday’s Wimbledon final.

Asked whether his lack of preparation caught up with him in the championship match.

“I mean, it could be really. Of course, my preparation for Wimbledon wasn’t as I would have it normally, usually or commonly to prepare myself,” the world No. 2 replied. “There was hindrance obviously because of the injury. Novak Djokovic

Victor or victim mentality?

Possibly an element of victim thinking creeping in?

And there can be no middle ground in life. As soon as a victim thought enters the sub conscious, the road to winning will become very narrow – and near impossible to ride to victory.

A human mistake we all make –and even Novak a seven times Wimbledon champion can fall into this human trap.

The way to handle things when life seems unfair in business, sport and life, for example, is to re-observe how our universe works. It works in perfect balance, even though we often perceive this not to be. We see night /day, hot/ cold work, wet and dry and so forth .Everything in perfect balance.

When one fails to observe the universal law of balance and perceive things as being unfair, we unwittingly set ourselves for failure stemming from the sub conscious mind.

You have to brush off all victim thoughts to maintain the victor mind-set.

As soon a one perceives too much challenge versus comfort one enters a state of imbalance and the human energy well gets taxed heavily.

This is what happened to Novak. His energy levels were nowhere near that of a 21 year old who will now surly go on to win many grand slams from his tender young age.

Whether it is in business, sport or life, success comes when MINDSET is VICTOR, never victim.

It’s a No.1 game changer.

Let’s see how Novak bounces back this time at age 37 ?

Go Novak. Go Carlos.

This article was first published on The Game Plan and was republished with permission