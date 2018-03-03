Noise pollution is a real thing; just try boarding in Cape Town

“Could the Lowman family please make their way to boarding gate 7 as the plane is about to leave”. Those are the words I remember on a family holiday in the United States when I was a youngster hurtling through the airport.

Fast forward to 2018 and it seems these final calls which have saved many people from being stranded, are becoming a thing of the past.

Passengers in Cape Town International Airport will no longer be receiving passenger boarding calls.

The reason; apparently noise levels in airports are problematic and there’s a global trend towards silent ones.

Just something to remember next time you travel; although what’s a few extra days in your destination of choice…