Noise pollution is a real thing; just try boarding in Cape Town

“Could the Lowman family please make their way to boarding gate 7 as the plane is about to leave”. Those are the words I remember on a family holiday in the United States when I was a youngster hurtling through the airport.
Fast forward to 2018 and it seems these final calls which have saved many people from being stranded, are becoming a thing of the past.
Passengers in Cape Town International Airport will no longer be receiving passenger boarding calls.
The reason; apparently noise levels in airports are problematic and there’s a global trend towards silent ones.
Just something to remember next time you travel; although what’s a few extra days in your destination of choice…
