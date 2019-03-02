Weekends: Mini-vacations or a chance to grow?

Research around weekends, and how best to utilise them is varied, but the one consistency is around work.

They say it’s a must to take a break from work but it’s how you use the break that’s interesting.

Some argue for a total shutdown, treat it as you’d treat a holiday.

While others argue for introspection, so stay away from work but work on yourself, or the family.

So whatever route you decide to take this weekend, just make sure it’s one of engagement.