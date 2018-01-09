Mailbox: Here’s why Ramaphosa must not let Zuma get off lightly

JOHANNESBURG — The hamster wheel that is South African politics appears to be slowly levelling up to full gear again as January progresses. The year 2017 proved to be an epic year for local politics with Cyril Ramaphosa scraping through to become the leader of the ANC after a much-divided and bitter battle. The question on everybody’s lips now is a) whether Jacob Zuma will go and how soon that may happen and b) what kind of deal Ramaphosa would need to strike for Zuma to depart. Either way, the ANC can’t afford to go into the 2019 election with Zuma still hanging around Union Buildings. Put on your seatbelts, it’s about to get turbulent again… – Gareth van Zyl

By Kyle Erasmus

News headlines have been full of speculation regarding the removal of Zuma by Ramaphosa, and of course, provided a list of right and wrong reasons and justifications and motivations for doing so.

Whilst we would all like to see Zuma go, there are a few concerns for me and I think most sensible South Africans raised by this issue, especially with regard to speculations that Ramaphosa is anxious to remove him prior the meeting scheduled for Wednesday 10th January 2018.

First question is, what will Ramaphosa trade to get Zuma to go willingly?

Could it possibly be that he will offer Zuma amnesty against prosecution for all deeds of the past, and would this be legal in the light of the fact that Ramaphosa being the president of the ANC is not the president of the country, and this authority is not bestowed upon him by the Constitution, or will he play it in delayed mode, which will become obvious by making the offer to Zuma under the table now, and formalising it when Ramaphosa is appointed President of the country?

To anyone with half of their wits about them, the second option when played out will be obvious, but can it be challenged legally?

I myself would not like to see Zuma get away scot-free, call me a vindictive racist of you like, but this action I believe just sends the enhanced message that any president of the ANC or the country for that matter is not accountable to anyone, as there is always a back door open for you.

My next area of concern is the purported serving of legal papers on the ANC NEC, the Election administrators and others by the KZN group who feels ‘hard done by’ at the National Elective Conference held last month at NASREC, which many have speculated to be an absolute sham developed primarily in an attempt to hold the centre of the ANC together, and which sounds and seems quite plausible even as a conspiracy theory.

In such a case, I would not like to try and speculate on the success of such a legal wrangle, suffice to say that I think it is going to be difficult to obtain sufficient credible witnesses and evidence to gain a favourable court verdict which overturns the whole NASREC process, however, what can we expect to happen if Ramaphosa gets rid of Zuma using an amnesty clause or whatever else, should the court decide in favour of the plaintiffs?

My opinion prior to the elective conference was that Ramaphosa was the better of the two evils in the choice open to delegates, however, the evil is there, now it remains to be seen if Ramaphosa is the better of the two evils.

It is my opinion that many people were always far too excited about prospects for the country prior to the election of Ramaphosa as president of the ANC, but given comments made to the Zulu King yesterday regarding expropriation of land without compensation, the evil of the ANC persé and Ramaphosa is confirmed.

The ANC under any leadership have no understanding of long-term political and economic dynamics, and will continue to attempt to defy Newton’s proven theories of Gravity through their continued overriding Rhetorical Ideology in an attempt to De-Colonise Education and Rational Thinking.

The end result being that South Africa is destined to continually end up with its face in the mud! (Proof that you cannot de-colonise Gravity or Rational Thinking).