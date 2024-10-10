TRIBE VIBE: Unmasking the BHI Ponzi scheme

The shocking fallout from the BHI Trust Ponzi scheme has left South Africans reeling. In an exclusive BizNews recap, reporter Asime Nyide compiled the dissections of industry experts who outlined the ramifications of this massive fraud, which devastated thousands, including retirees and pensioners. Viewers reacted with a mix of anger and disbelief, questioning regulatory failures and the motives behind the scheme. As the story unfolds, the community grapples with its impact, hoping for accountability and justice for the victims.

BizNews Reporter

The BHI Trust Ponzi scheme has become a focal point of outrage in South Africa, sparking heated discussions among viewers. As the devastating details emerge, the audience’s response highlights a deep concern for accountability and the systemic failures that allowed such a massive fraud to flourish. Here is what the BizNews community had to say.

Greed at the centre of the BHI Ponzi scheme

“Greed is what causes this” @garthbunting8823 on YouTube “Western style greed at play here. Bernie Madoff 2.0 How do people fall for such schemes?!” @blessingndlovu9037 on YouTube

Questions arise regarding the regulations with investments such as the BHI.

“How is this possible with all the strenuous regulations, red tape and supposed special Sars special investigating unit to continue with such a scheme?” @EmilStruwig-yp9yb on YouTube

No sympathy for the people that invested in BHI.

“I have no sympathy ….a fool and his money is guaranteed to be parted” @sbh1311 on YouTube

