TRIBE VIBE: Marika Sboros, Imtiaz Sooliman and the Right of Reply

Marika Sboros’ article questioned Gift of the Givers (GOTG) and its founder, Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, over alleged links to Iran and Hamas. Critics raised concerns about the organization’s finances and Sooliman’s controversial views at anti-Israel rallies. In response, Mariam Jooma Çarikci defended GOTG, stating that Sboros’ accusations were unfounded and lacked credible evidence. Jooma Çarikci stressed the organization’s adherence to international law and humanitarian principles, highlighting the difference in public opinion within South Africa, where some support GOTG’s work and others back Israel’s stance. Here is what the BizNews community had to say.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

BizNews Reporter

What the BizNews Community had to say

What the BizNews Community had to say

Read also: