TRIBE VIBE: EWC – A risky move for South Africa’s future

South Africa’s Expropriation Without Compensation (EWC) policy is reshaping the national conversation on land, property rights, and the future of the economy. As the country enters this new phase, the community is divided—some see it as a necessary step toward rectifying historical injustices, while others warn of the dangerous consequences for the nation’s stability and growth. In this article, we explore the varying perspectives surrounding EWC. Here is what our BizNews community had to say.

Why would a law be created if the government has no intention of using it?

The BizNews community emphasises concern towards the Expropriation Without Compensation policy.

If you don’t want to take away my home, why are you making a law that could take it away? @questcomputer4545 on YouTube Why make a law if you don’t intend to use it? @GoAndStay on YouTube

The viewers highlight their distrust towards the ANC

NEVER trust the ANC, end of! @stevenwortrich6014 on YouTube Anyone that trusts the ANC must have rocks for brains @Patrick-tv8yr on YouTube

Another viewer describes the MK and EFF parties as the helpers of the ANC.



Unfortunately trusting the ANC or its acolytes, the MK and EFF is perilous.Given the history of these malicious organizations. @davidmcfarlane5873 on YouTube

Others believe the DA are in support of the EWC too.

The DA is a lame duck . Please read their latest press statement regarding EWC. In this statement the DA down plays the effects of EWC. The DA are quite happy it seems to go with the ANC narrative. The DA have effectively lost my vote. @janlap on YouTube

The community emphasises the obviousness of the intentions of the EWC

Members state that the EWC and the behaviour of the ANC should not be surprising to South Africans.

The fact that THE LAW LEGITIMIZES ARBITRARY SEIZURE OF PROPERTY BY THE STATE unequivocally indicates that they intend to do exactly that, how much more obvious can it get????????? @wolfgiesinger1597 on YouTube Ramaphosa made it clear long ago with his frog in hot water analogy. Wake up. @jacquesvandenheever8235 on YouTube Why did so long for us to be in shock it was terrible from the moment it was put out in the news. Every citizen must wake up @trudyharding4277 on YouTube

What role does newly elected US president Donald Trump play in this?

Viewers state that South Africans should not rely on Trump – emphasising that South Africa is in this position as a result of a corrupt government.

Trump is not going to save us. We have to save ourselves. Wake up. @johnlourens2460 on YouTube USA 🇺🇸 GDP = 28 Trillion US Dollar $ AFRICA GDP = 3 Trillion US Dollar $ The USA doesn’t need anything from Africa to be sustainable. Africa is a 3rd world continent that needs USA grants and financial support to survive. * The USA has 50 states. * One of these states California’s GDP (4 Trillion US Dollar $ ) are larger than Africa continents total GDP South Africa 🇿🇦 GDP $403.04 Billion WHY SHOULD THE US TAXPAYERS SUBSIDIZE AFRICA CORRUPTION? @naashuman5503 on YouTube

