Porsche 911 GT3 RS: no holds barred

By Nick Hodgson

The Porsche 911 991.2 GT3 RS. Goodness that’s a mouthful of a name, but then to be fair it’s a lot to take in. 382kW and 470Nm from a naturally aspirated flat-six is no slouch in anyone’s books. How it stacks up in the real world is why I once again found myself on a flight to Cape Town, to put the car through its paces in amongst some of the prettiest views our country has to offer.

The .2 part of that seemingly random collection of numbers and letters eludes to this being the facelift of the 991 generation of 911 Porsches. So as expected the changes to the vehicle are more refinements than a drastic overhaul of the entire vehicle. Effort has gone into reducing friction wherever possible within the engine, resulting in a magical 9000rpm limit and improved throttle response. The back wing has also been raised and moved slightly further back, no not to issue a challenge to the Fast and the Furious franchise, but rather to increase effectiveness and aid traction out of corners when the going gets fast and twisty. Final changes of note for me are tweaks to the rear suspension and a new front spoiler.

That rear spoiler, the 5-point race harnesses, carbon fibre bucket seats and roll cage in the back all scream practical family car I know, somehow the marketing department have it in their heads that the GT3 RS is a full on raw driving experience. Madness I know when quite clearly it’s meant for the school run. All jokes aside, Porsche really aren’t kidding around with this thing. Don’t let the swathes of alcantara fool you either. We’re talking close to race car attitudes towards sound deadening, so expect to hear it all. Stones hitting the inside of the wheel arches, tyres roaring along the road, clunks from the PDK gearbox at low speeds and of course a front row seat to the concert that is that flat six monster nestled in behind you.

So needless to say your senses are constantly being assaulted and you’re unlikely to hear stories of anyone falling asleep at the wheel of a GT3 RS. It’s raw, visceral and an experience that demands entirely all of your concentration when driving it as its intended to be driven. I almost have to laugh at the inclusion of louder exhaust and stiffer suspension buttons. It’s already so stiff and loud that ramping from 11 to 12 is such an incremental jump that I can only assume they were included to dupe significant others into believing there is a mode in which this car behaves.

But boy does the Porsche GT3 RS fly. Numbers take on new meaning as you bury the throttle into the foot well and with that rear wing helping glue the already exceptionally sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres to the tarmac, the car simply hauls in and out of corners while looking at you with a quizzical expression of “is that all you got?”. Physical proof of how little this car can be pushed without the need of a helmet and overalls was the trip computer, showing an indicated 1.37 maximum lateral G force achieved on the vehicle. Clearly done out on track, however you get the idea of just how much grip is actually available should you need and want it.

The burning question I had going into this experience was, can the GT3 RS hold up as a road car too or is it a simple case of track day toy legally allowed on the road? Many have lamented the death of the involved driving experience, what with every mechanical rattle being slowly ironed out over time and the constant crusade towards newer technologies, created to supposedly better us, but so often resulting in a more disconnected and dulled feeling. Cars like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS have so often put themselves out there as the last bastion of the pure driving experience, despite the ever increasing amount of technology being shoved under the hood. So has this made the car relaxing to be in? Not at all. I don’t think it’s possible to relax behind the wheel of a GT3 RS. It’s always going to get the blood pumping and the adrenalin going. It’s always going to excite the driver, entertain the passenger and wow the on looker. But it’s not a car I’d choose to go on a journey in. The standard GT3 is a different story. I’d definitely go on a journey in that.

So that’s where I’ve been left somewhat disappointed in the GT3 RS. I feel like I’ve only experienced it outside its comfort zone. Has it been fun? Absolutely. Has it entertained? No doubt. Has it been the life altering experience I expected? No and simply because I don’t feel like you can even hope to get to its potential out there on the public road, which leaves you feeling like there’s unfinished business with the GT3 RS. Owners of this car will no doubt show off in their usual way, quote stats and rev the engine to the easily delighted onlookers. But drivers of this car will recognise the true potential and treat the 911 GT3 RS how it wants to be treated.

So fair to say its left me wanting more? So much. I feel like I’ve only got a taste of what the GT3 RS has to offer and I encourage all of you to find any way you can to get a drive in the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Just make it on track. Flat out.