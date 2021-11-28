Porsche Macan: refreshed line-up better than ever

By Nick Hodgson

I can’t deny it, the Porsche Macan has always been my least favourite Porsche. Not that they’ve ever been bad vehicles. Far from it, in fact, and since launch it’s been a wonderful entry point to the brand for many. However, for me they’ve always left a somewhat bland taste behind, an experience I’m unused to in a Porsche as they tend to exude personality. The Panamera, 718, Taycan and, of course, the ever-present 911 are all vehicles I can vividly recollect many months after driving as they provided an experience that not only sticks in the mind, but also stands out from the segment.

Even the Cayenne achieves this for the segment it’s in. However, the Macan has always left me scratching my head trying to remember what exactly it’s all about. With the launch of the updated Macan, I’m eager to see what one of the best names in the business has done to improve the weakest link in an otherwise exceptional suit of armour.

The new Macan comes in three variants: the Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS. The first two will be familiar to Macan owners, however, the GTS now takes the place of the previous Turbo variant. Sporting new price tags to go along with the update, the standard Macan now starts at just a shade over R1m and in the eyes of many consumers, I’m sure this will be a bit of a psychological barrier. To break through this barrier, the new Macan is really going to have to prove itself worthy of seven figures. Fortunately, I was recently able to put all three through their paces on a trip through the wonderfully green Western Cape to ascertain whether it’s up to the task.

The Macan is the only one of the trio powered by a 2.0-litre turbopetrol four-cylinder motor, with both the Macan S and GTS coming with beefier bi-turbocharged V6 engines. Despite what many might assume is a crutch the base model Macan has to live with, the 2.0-litre produces a very handy 195 kW and somewhat incredible 400 Nm of torque. This allows you to waft along the open road in great comfort and plenty of grunt to spare for overtaking. While exceptionally capable, it must be said that the motor doesn’t thrill as much as the V6 as it simply lacks the raw grunt and vocals of its bigger brother.

Thus, from a pure engine perspective, it’s easy to see why many prospective customers will be eager to get themselves into the Macan S, as those extra two cylinders certainly provide a lot of thrill for the money. Although, if it’s thrills you’re after in your SUV, the GTS is certainly where it’s at. In Sport Plus, the throttle response is instant and the vehicle rears up, hurtling you towards the horizon at the slightest provocation. The Macan GTS absolutely eats up the miles and comes back for more; it’s easy to see why the old Macan Turbo version is just not necessary.

Let’s take a step back from all this power silliness for a moment. An SUV, and particularly an SUV playing in the premium market, lives and dies on its ride and handling. As a concept we already know an SUV is trying to have its cake and eat it. To be so high off the ground yet not only maintain handling ability, but to also be comfortable is a problem that must have sent the world’s automotive engineers collectively grey.

We’re pretty used to it now, though, so mistakes in this area can no longer be overlooked simply because of the enormity of the challenge. It was an area I felt the previous Macan was particularly lacklustre in: performance. The refreshed Macan is much better almost across the board. The GTS was a little hard in its suspension set-up for my liking and I recommend keeping the car in Comfort mode. I get that it’s the hardcore model but let’s be fair, no one buying a Macan GTS is doing so to drive it around a racetrack.

The Macan’s interior is exactly what I’d expect from Porsche. Everything feels of exceptionally high quality, works intuitively and it’s something that sets it apart from the competition. Being able to draw on a parts bin from across the Porsche brand elevates the Macan into a bracket I wouldn’t otherwise place it in terms of luxury. This makes it comfortable and relaxing on long journeys and less stressful driving about town.

Which Macan you choose will be based on your personal situation and preferences. However, I find the S is a wonderful sweet spot and provides the best value for money. While I’d really like the power upgrade that the GTS provides, in every other way I didn’t feel like I was missing out in the S.

In fact, I preferred its overall ride. The base model is by no means a slouch, but having driven all three back to back, I couldn’t help notice a step up to the S and GTS that I missed in the base model. Regardless of which model tickles your fancy, I do believe the Macan has taken a massive leap forward.

Fast Facts:

Porsche Macan S

Price: R1,271,000

Power: 280 kW/520 Nm

Fuel consumption: 9.9 L/100km (claimed)

Top speed: 259 km/h

Rivals: Audi SQ5 TFSI quattro, Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic

