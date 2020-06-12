Kevin Shames: Consumers embrace low cost, alternative energy solutions

Hedge fund pioneer Kevin Shames is the CEO of Bright Light Solar, a 12J company that raised R82.5m in its third capital-raising tranche which closed at the end of February this year. The capital is invested in fully funded renewable energy projects, to generate electricity, solar thermal delivering hot water solutions and atmospheric water generation providing filtered potable water. Alec Hogg caught up with Shames for an update on how the lockdown has impacted the company, into which many members of the Biznews community have invested. Despite challenges Shames is optimistic that a massive opportunity exists in SA’s changing energy equation.

