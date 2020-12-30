Hope soars as UK approves Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, but SA has to wait – With insights from The Wall Street Journal

U.K. health officials said Wednesday the updated second-dose guidance also applies to the Pfizer-BioNTech shot already being administered in the country. Previously, the second dose was recommended 21 days after the second dose. U.K. officials on Wednesday changed that to “within 12 weeks,” saying the change was based on the latest scientific advice. The vaccine’s makers have said full protection doesn’t start until at least seven days after the second dose.

Pfizer has promised the U.K. millions more doses by the end of the year, but the AstraZeneca and Oxford shot—made at facilities in the country and elsewhere—promises to quicken the rate of inoculations by the country’s state-run health-care system. The National Health Service will determine which shot to provide people depending on supply.

AstraZeneca said Wednesday it will supply millions of doses in the first quarter of next year, without specifying an exact number. The U.K. has ordered up to 100 million doses of the vaccine, enough for 50 million people.

The vaccine provided between 62% and 90% effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19, depending on dosage size. Two full doses about a month apart led to the 62% reading, while a small subset of trial volunteers who received a lower initial dose followed by a second standard dose showed a 90% efficacy reading. That subset of trial participants were all 55 years or younger. Oxford and AstraZeneca scientists have said they are unsure why that regimen would be more effective.

It is unclear how quickly other nations might authorize the vaccine. A large clinical trial is under way in the U.S., where AstraZeneca executives expect to have full trial data to submit to U.S. regulators by February, according to a person familiar with the matter. They have been submitting batches of data to European regulators and are poised for potential authorization across the European Union by February, the person said.

Oxford and AstraZeneca emerged early this year as front-runners in the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine before falling behind competitors that were able to complete clinical trials faster. Developed by scientists at Oxford’s Jenner Institute, the vaccine uses a weakened cold virus to courier genetic material from the coronavirus into cells and trigger immunity with two shots spaced one month apart.

AstraZeneca agreed in April to co-develop Oxford’s technology and distribute it around the world at no profit through the pandemic. By November, the company

had agreements to supply three billion doses to every region in the world.

The partners have faced setbacks along the way to Wednesday’s milestone. In May, they launched a combined Phase 2 and 3 clinical trial in the U.K. aimed at enrolling more than 10,000 volunteers and obtaining initial results by August. But the study progressed slower than hoped for initially, partly because of relatively low infection rates in the U.K. for much of the summer and fall.

By the time AstraZeneca launched a planned Phase 3 U.S. study of 30,000 volunteers in late August, the company was trailing behind rivals Pfizer and Moderna, which had begun similarly sized studies a month earlier. Within two weeks, AstraZeneca paused all its studies globally after a U.K. volunteer had an unexplained illness. U.K. regulators allowed studies to resume quickly, but the U.S. trial remained grounded for more than six weeks before U.S. regulators lifted the hold in October.

