SA’s 2024 cabinet – Average age drops from 61 to 54; four thirty-somethings to run Ministries

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national cabinet appears to have received a massive upgrade. All but seven Ministries will soon have new heads, and all but three will be younger than the incumbent. The average age of South Africa’s new cabinet is down by seven years, from 61 to 54.

The Government of National Unity’s cabinet has been expanded to 32 people, drawing criticism from many who believe the previous 30 was already unwieldy. While the cabinet size is large by global standards (both the US and UK have 26 members), it compares favourably with the 76 ministers in both India and Pakistan.

Four appointees, all from the DA, are in their 30s. The youngest member in the previous cabinet was 41.

Only one new cabinet member, Patricia de Lille, is over 70 years old. No less than five of the last cabinet were in their seventies.

Here is the table comparing the ages of 2024’s National Cabinet with its predecessor……