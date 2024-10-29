Magnus Heystek: Magnificent returns amid global market surge

In a recent BizNews interview, Magnus Heystek, founder and chief investment officer of Brenthurst Wealth, shared insights on the impact of the American stock market on South African investments, especially in light of a strong year for global equities. Highlighting the influence of U.S. tech giants like Nvidia and Alphabet, Heystek noted that South African investors are increasingly exposed to international markets, benefiting from global growth and diversification. He also discussed challenges in the local property market, specifically for companies like Balwin Properties, which are struggling due to high interest rates and reduced mortgage approvals. In a shifting economic landscape, Heystek emphasizes the importance of adapting portfolios and encourages engagement in financial literacy to help young investors understand and benefit from these trends.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Listen here

By BizNews Reporter

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

In a recent interview on Biznews Briefing, Magnus Heystek, founder and chief investment officer at Brenthurst Wealth, shared his insights on the current state of global markets, South Africa’s local economic landscape, and the broader investment outlook. Heystek highlighted the rising interconnectivity between South African investments and global markets, particularly the United States, as well as the challenges facing local companies in a high-interest-rate environment.

The Interconnected World of Investments

Heystek emphasized the heightened influence of U.S. markets on South African portfolios, a striking contrast to the past when South African markets operated more independently. “South Africans now have a large exposure to world markets,” Heystek said, pointing to how domestic investments are increasingly affected by movements in the Nasdaq and the S&P 500. The surge of tech-heavy investments has benefited South African investors, especially those who have diversified their portfolios to include international assets.

South Africa’s equity markets are also performing exceptionally well, mirroring strong performance in global indices. Heystek noted, “Our markets are projecting returns of 27-28% this year,” a significant achievement not seen in years. This performance comes alongside a strengthening rand, which has bolstered confidence in local assets.

The Tech Sector’s Influence on Portfolios

The discussion underscored the importance of technology stocks, particularly the “Magnificent Seven,” which includes major players like Alphabet, Nvidia, Meta, and Apple. Heystek mentioned that South African investors can access technology exposure by diversifying into U.S. and European markets. He relayed a recent session with young investors, explaining how their portfolios indirectly link them to the tech brands they use daily, such as Apple and Samsung. “They went away with a totally different perspective,” he said, highlighting the value of financial literacy.

Heystek explained that Brenthurst Wealth has long recognized the potential in technology, building significant exposure to this sector for its clients over the past decade. While he acknowledged that some analysts believe the tech boom might be a bubble, Heystek stressed the need to maintain a balanced approach. “If you listen to that, you’ve lost out on such wonderful growth opportunities,” he said, describing how patience and resilience have yielded “phenomenal returns” for investors who entered the tech space early.

Pick n Pay: Sean Summers’ Return to the Hot Seat

The conversation then shifted to South African companies, specifically Pick n Pay, which has faced mounting losses amid fierce competition and economic challenges. Heystek reflected on a recent meeting with Sean Summers, the current CEO, who has returned to the company in a bid to turn things around. Summers, he shared, is “cleaning house,” a necessary strategy given Pick n Pay’s struggle to compete with rivals like Shoprite and Woolworths. Heystek said, “Losses have ballooned to 700-800 million rand,” but added that investors appear optimistic that Summers can rejuvenate the company.

Pick n Pay’s share price has fallen drastically over the past year, a reflection of investors’ tempered expectations. Still, Heystek noted that this challenging period presents an opportunity for Summers to reset the company’s strategic priorities and regain market share. “There seems to be a bottom,” he observed, projecting that the company’s next reporting period may show signs of improvement.

The Property Market: Balwin Properties Faces Headwinds

Turning to the property sector, Heystek discussed Balwin Properties, which recently reported a halving of profits and declining revenues. The company, known for its rapid build-to-sell model, is struggling amid high interest rates, which have dampened the South African property market. Heystek explained that South Africa currently has some of the highest real interest rates in the world, an unfavorable condition for property growth. The residential property market requires cheap money and good consumer credit ratings to thrive, both of which are in short supply.

A significant number of potential buyers are being turned down for mortgage bonds, a reality that has prompted Balwin Properties to adapt its business model. The company is now shifting toward a build-to-rent model, whereby it retains ownership of properties, manages them, and will release them for sale when market conditions improve. “The numbers reflect a very depressed property market,” Heystek said, while expressing optimism that Balwin’s strategy could yield benefits in the long term once conditions improve.

Adapting in Challenging Times

In closing, Heystek emphasized the importance of staying adaptable as markets evolve. The South African market’s trajectory remains heavily influenced by global developments, especially in technology and finance. Heystek’s approach to client portfolios—balancing exposure to high-performing sectors like technology while remaining grounded in the domestic economy—is shaped by a recognition of both the risks and opportunities inherent in today’s interconnected world.

Read also