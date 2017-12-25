WORLDVIEW: Here’s what the world’s biggest asset manager is worrying about in 2018

Last week I shared with you what BlackRock the world’s biggest asset manager with almost $6 trillion in assets under management, is expecting from 2018. Today, we’re going to dip into what the smart folks at BlackRock are worrying about when it comes to the year ahead.

In its annual outlook, BlackRock is cautiously optimistic about 2018. However, it does note that there are several major downside risks that might upset the 2018 apple cart.

Volatility spikes

Volatility has been extremely low for a long time now – according to BlackRock, it’s about half its historical average level. There isn’t really any reason to expect it to increase anytime soon; rising volatility is usually associated with excess leverage and that doesn’t seem to be an issue for most markets right now.

However, there are a few submarkets that have built up a lot of leverage, like China’s internal debt markets. Any issues in these submarkets could spark more volatility and that could lead to a more widespread panic. BlackRock recommends keeping an eye on volatility in key markets.

China

After about two decades of very rapid growth, China has built up a lot of downside risk. Credit has grown very fast and credit quality is a worry. There are several asset markets that look like they may be heading into bubble territory, including housing markets in major cities, and those bubbles are vulnerable to an economic slowdown. Finally, there is some overcapacity in the industrial sector that threatens to undermine commodity prices and the price of Chinese exports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is working to implement reforms to address these issues, reducing leverage, cutting industrial capacity, and maintaining price stability. It’s a tricky balancing act, and a misstep could trigger a global correction given China’s increasingly central role in the world economy.

Geopolitical risk

South Africans know all about geopolitical risk; it’s been the main driver of asset price performance in the country for the last couple of years. Increasingly, the rest of the world is also starting to face rising geopolitical risk that may threaten asset markets.

For example, the risk of an open trade war is not negligible given the drama surrounding NAFTA in the US and the recent WTO meeting. North Korea’s missile tests and the potential response from South Korea, the US, and Japan is another source of anxiety. Finally, ongoing tensions between China and the US may flare up as the new American administration pursues various trade disputes with the Middle Kingdom.

Now you know what’s keeping the geniuses at BlackRock awake at night – what’s been worrying you? – Felicity Duncan