Good news for disgruntled older iPhone owners – cheap batteries

Apple has been facing a lot of bad press and consumer backlash (not to mention a growing number of lawsuits) about its intentional throttling of older iPhones. As a way of cooling tempers and apologising to iPhone owners, Apple is cutting the price on replacement batteries for older phones to $29 from $79 until the end of 2018.

This is a nice gesture, but it’s not the end of Apple’s problems. The French are investigating the company for “planned obsolescence” – French law allows for a fine of 5% of sales for companies found to be deliberately shortening products’ life span to boost sales. And Motorola and HTC have publicly said that they do not throttle phones with ageing batteries, raising the stakes for Apple. Given Apple’s weaker-than-expected iPhone X sales, Apple seems to be ending the year on a sour note. However, given the company’s history of excellence, I’m sure the bad news is only temporary.

