WORLDVIEW: Google has a crazy deep moat and that’s a good thing

As we kick off 2018, one of the things I’ve been thinking about a lot is moats – economic ones, that is, not the moats around old-timey forts. The concept of the economic moat comes to us from Warren Buffett and refers to a company’s ability to maintain a competitive advantage. A drug company with a ten-year patent has a moat, as does a luxury goods company with a strong, popular brand.

The companies included in the Biznew Global Share Portfolio typically have formidable moats, but perhaps none more so than Alphabet, the parent company of Google. Google’s moat is its astonishing dominance of the internet’s most popular applications, channels, and functions.

What makes Google so fascinating, however, is that its moats are based on free services that generate virtually no revenue for parent Alphabet. Instead, these services and sites give the company access to the true gold of the online world: users. Let’s take a closer look at how thoroughly Google dominates online.

First, there’s Gmail. According to a study looking at over 1.5 billion email opens, Gmail accounts for over one quarter of all email opens. Apple accounts for more, but that’s because people use their i-devices to access other mailboxes – I use my iPhone to access my Gmail, for example.

Then there’s Google Maps, which has about one billion users around the world and about one million third-party website APIs (compare that to the estimated 35 million people who use Apple Maps). Google’s Chrome browser has a 55% market share, dwarfing the next-most-popular browser, Safari, with 15%.

As we bid farewell to 2017, take a look back at the most searched moments of the year. #YearinSearch https://t.co/wtqjULjCYe pic.twitter.com/X8mYZEiBcB — Google (@Google) December 31, 2017

Google Search has virtually no real competitors and processes over 80% of all desktop searches and over 90% of all mobile searches (Microsoft’s Bing accounts for pretty much all the rest). Google has been indexing the internet for over 20 years and the chances of a competitor ever managing to catch up with its enormous data library and its elegant algorithm are effectively zero.

Google’s Android operating system is the world’s dominant mobile phone OS – it has about 85% of the market, followed by Apple’s iOS with just under 15%. YouTube is the third-most-popular website in the world, and the number one entertainment site in the world (google.com is the number one site worldwide).

What's your income? What about your political leaning? Images and data from Google Street View give researchers clues. https://t.co/1Q2eUxOVKp — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 1, 2018

With all of these channels, services, and apps, Google attracts an enormous proportion of the internet’s users – billions of people and interactions every day. And Google has spent years perfecting its ability to translate all of these visits and interactions into advertising dollars.

With only half of the world’s citizens online, there is plenty of room for Google to grow. China is largely off limits – the PRC is not excited about allowing free-speech-loving American tech companies into its walled internet garden – but the upside potential in places like India, Africa, and Latin America is enormous.