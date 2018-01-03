PayPal billionaire bets big on Bitcoin

Peter Thiel, the founder of PayPal and an early investor in Facebook, has reportedly made a major bet on Bitcoin through his venture-capital firm Founders Fund, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The news has given Bitcoin a boost – Thiel has a reputation as a savvy investor whose successes include a 2003 bet against the dollar, an early investment in LinkedIn and a significant and lucrative early investment in Facebook. After the reports of Thiel’s investment emerged, Bitcoin rose by as much as 13% to top $15,000.

According to the WSJ, Thiel’s Founders Fund bought between $15 and $20 million worth of bitcoins and that those coins are worth hundreds of millions of dollars today after the last year’s rally. It’s not yet clear if Founders Fund has sold any of its Bitcoin.

