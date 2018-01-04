Tesla Q4 delivery and production – a mixed bag

Tesla released its fourth-quarter production and delivery update on Wednesday and it was a bit of a mixed bag. On the good news front, Model S and Model X sales beat expectations – Tesla delivered over 28,300 Model S and X vehicles against an expected 27,000. These numbers pushed Model S and X delivery growth up to 9% quarter-on-quarter and 27% year-on-year.

On the bad news front, Tesla produced only 2,425 Model 3s and delivered just 1,550. This means that since the Model 3’s launch six months ago, Tesla has delivered less than 2,000 of the vehicles.

The main issue seems to be on the production side. Early in 2017, Tesla predicted it would be producing 5,000 Model 3s a week by the end of the year. It later revised that target to the end of the first quarter of 2018 and in Wednesday’s note, it pushed back the target date to the end of the second quarter this year.

Overall, however, the company beat its delivery goal for 2017: it aimed to deliver 100,000 vehicles last year and it actually delivered 101,315 – a 33% increase on 2016.

The recently passed US tax bill is another mixed bag. In today’s Worldview, I take a look at whether or not it will affect how American companies pay taxes in SA and elsewhere around the world.