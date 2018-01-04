WORLDVIEW: Will US corporate tax changes hurt the SA fiscus?

A reader recently wrote to ask whether the changes to American corporate taxes under the newly enacted tax law will affect the SA fiscus. Specifically, the reader wanted to understand how the new tax law would affect two things: how American businesses pay their SA taxes and how American businesses make their offshore investment decisions.

Let’s deal with question one first, namely, will US businesses still pay their foreign taxes? The simple answer is: yes. American businesses operating in foreign markets will continue to pay all relevant corporate and sales taxes, just as they always have. The new law will thus have no effect on the revenue foreign governments, including SA, earn from American businesses. That’s the good news.

The answer to question two – will the new law affect American businesses’ foreign investment decisions – is more complex and perhaps less positive. A lot remains unclear, but here’s how the situation seems to stand.

Before the new law, the US had what’s known as a “worldwide” taxation system. Under that system, if a company is based in the US, it has to pay US corporate taxes on all the revenue it earns worldwide at the US rate which, until the new bill, was a higher-than-average 35%. Because most countries have lower corporate tax rates than the US, this meant that American businesses took a tax hit that made their foreign operations less profitable than those of the non-American companies they were competing with.

Here’s how it worked. American companies would get a credit for the local taxes they paid in foreign markets, but would then pay the difference to make up the 35% in America. So, if a US company paid 20% corporate taxes on money earned in SA, it would have to pay another 15% when it took the earnings back to America. The key phrase here is “when it took the earnings back to America” – the additional tax was levied only on repatriated profits.

Historically, then, there were two ways for companies to avoid paying the extra taxes. First, they could declare that they were only going to repatriate those profits at a later date. Then, instead of actually paying the taxes, they would just create an accrual for the taxes in their financial statements. In other words, those taxes would be deferred and the law allowed for them to be deferred indefinitely.

Second, they could reinvest the earnings offshore to grow their business. US companies did not have to pay additional taxes on reinvested offshore profits, so they could lower their overall global tax bill by investing offshore profits offshore.

The new tax law changes things. First, it lowers the US corporate tax rate to 21%. That makes the US more competitive in tax terms and means that most companies wouldn’t have to pay much to make up the difference from other jurisdictions.

Second, it removes the deferral for earnings that are not repatriated and the exemption for reinvested earnings. Instead, companies will pay a one-off tax of between 8% and 15% on all their non-repatriated offshore earnings made since 1987, and would then be free to bring that money back to America.

Going forward, America’s worldwide taxation system will closely resemble the territorial system that most developed nations use, under which companies pay a nominal additional tax on offshore earnings.

The likely consequence of all this is that American companies will repatriate the billions of dollars of earnings they have housed offshore, which could be great for US shareholders. Less great, for the rest of the world, American businesses may have a reduced incentive to invest offshore. Previously, companies could cut their tax bill by reinvesting foreign earnings in foreign markets. Under the new regime, American businesses may start to invest more domestically and less offshore.

US corporate tax rate has now been reduced to 21% and SA corporate tax is a relatively high 28%.

However, investment decisions are complex. American companies invest in China, India and Europe, not for tax breaks but because they see growth and profit opportunities. So perhaps, in the long run, the new tax law won’t actually change much for the relationship between US businesses and the rest of the world. – Felicity Duncan