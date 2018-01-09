The fallacy underlying Bitcoin and gold speculation

I suspect this is going to earn me some angry e-mails, but I have a bone to pick with the philosophical underpinnings of speculative assets like Bitcoin and gold and I’m going to pick it. I’ll start with a caveat, which is that I think that the blockchain technology that underlies cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin is brilliant and has many useful applications.

But here is my issue. Some of the most enthusiastic supporters of Bitcoin are people who believe that all fiat currencies are doomed to collapse and the only smart thing to do is to store your money in a form that governments do not control: Bitcoin (or gold or Ethereum or whatever your preferred “store of value” is).

Here’s my issue with this – if human society collapses to the point where we are unable to transact trade using currencies issued by sovereign governments, storing value is going to be the least of our problems. We will be living in Mad Max: Fury Road and when a heavily armed group of barbarians shows up at your house with machine guns, having a bunch of Bitcoin is going to be about as useful as having a pack of trained guard cats.

The human trust that currencies represent is not an inconvenient side effect of how our economy is set up. It’s the functional basis for any type of economy and if it disappears completely, we will be living in Hume’s state of nature and Bitcoin won’t matter at all. There are good arguments for a frictionless global currency, but the need to protect ourselves from having to trust other humans is not one of them.

In Premium today, you can learn how Gupta-tainted KPMG has found itself in hot water in the UK for its role in the Grenfell fire scandal. We also have a cryptocurrency update exploring rumours that the Bank of England will be launching its own digital currency. Finally, you can enjoy Jackie Cameron’s witty takedown of bosses and their favouritism in today’s Worldview.